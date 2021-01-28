BEMIDJI -- A few years ago, Sydney Zerr might have given in to a shooter’s slump. But not this season.

“I just told myself to get in the gym more the week after and not let it get to my head,” the Bemidji State women’s basketball senior said. “Obviously, teams are going to play off of us because our posts are just dominating inside, so I just told myself to have confidence, that I’m a good shooter and I can knock it down.”

Zerr started this season 0-for-14 from the 3-point line. But she just kept shooting. It paid off big for the Beavers, as their point guard went 4-for-8 from deep on Jan. 22, including the dagger that sealed a win at U-Mary.

“As we play, the confidence just has to be there mentally,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We needed to prepare (Zerr) in how to make herself available and useful when people are playing off of her, not just to stand out there and chuck it up, but finding great shots. She did that and hit some (threes) in Friday’s game. She’s working hard in the gym and getting that confidence back.”

Zerr admitted that such a turnaround may have been harder as a younger player, and DeVille noted in particular that Minnesota State Moorhead defended her below the 3-point line and let her shoot. That mental game may be a tough one to play, but Zerr has positioned herself to overcome those challenges.

“I’ve developed (my mentality) a lot over time,” she said. “I tell myself that even if I’m not being a scorer, just trying to be a true leader out there and direct as best as I can (is important).”

Zerr has started every game for Bemidji State since the midway point of her freshman season -- a string of 76 straight games -- but she’s never experienced success like this. In fact, no Beaver has since 2012, which is the last time the program won five straight games. One more victory would tie the longest streak since 1995-96, and a sweep this weekend would make for the first seven-game run since 1988.

“When we were freshmen, we were 18-year-olds coming in playing (against) 22-year-olds and we were like, ‘We could be so good,’” Zerr said. “It finally feels good to be that team. Getting my first road sweep ever in my four years here was super exciting. But, like I said, we don’t really want to stay satisfied with where we’re at. We want to take steps to get better each day.”

The Beavers currently sit at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the NSIC North Division standings. And yet, even though they’re embracing the success they’ve long waited for, they aren’t allowing complacency to enter the picture.

“Humility is obviously present in who we are and what we’re doing,” DeVille said. “We don’t get too high by any means. We’re enjoying it, but we have tasks at hand, we have games to prepare for. We have to move on quickly, and we know, as always, it could be taken away. We just stay focused and locked in.”

Bemidji State will bring that mentality into this weekend’s set against Minot State (2-4, 2-2 NSIC North) at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, inside the BSU Gymnasium, though fans won’t be allowed to attend.

The Beavers may also be playing to hold onto sole possession of first place in the division, but that doesn’t matter right now. At least not quite yet.

“We’ll look at the standings at the end of the year,” DeVille said, “and then they’ll become important for us.”

DeVille to tie Howe’s coaching mark

Already one of the longest-tenured coaches in Bemidji State history, DeVille is primed to move a little higher on the leaderboard this weekend.

If both games go on as scheduled, DeVille will make her 144th appearance with the Beavers on Saturday, tying Ruth Howe for third-most all-time in program history.

Howe was BSU’s inaugural coach from 1967-77 and accumulated a 95-48-1 career record. Howe’s .663 winning percentage is still tops among all Bemidji State head coaches who have served multiple years.

Doreen Zierer coached 326 games from 1990-2002 and owns the record for most appearances, as well as victories (129). Mike Curfman, DeVille’s predecessor, ranks second in coaching appearances at 273.

DeVille is in her sixth season coaching the Beavers and has a 38-104 record.