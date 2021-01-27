SAUK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team improved to 2-2 on the young season with a 75-49 road victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks owned a 37-21 lead at halftime and cruised to the 26-point win.

Jackie Johnson led all scorers with 24 points, while Jody Pemberton added 15 and Emily Wade 14 for BHS.

Grace Roesch paced the Storm (2-1) with 12 points.

Bemidji will return home to host Alexandria for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff on Friday, Jan. 29.

Bemidji 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

BHS 37 38 -- 75

SRR 21 28 -- 49

BEMIDJI (2-2) -- Johnson 24, Pemberton 15, Wade 14, Bolte 4, Hildenbrand 4, Huberty 4, Ryan 4, Zetah-Cornelius 3, Tatro 2, G. Bieber 1.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (2-1) -- Roesch 12, Paulson 8, Evans 7, Felchle 6, Guggisberg 3, Haddy 2, Miller 2, Schole 2, Rogholt 2, Turner 2, Froiland 1.