BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday night with a 60-43 triumph over St. Cloud Tech. The victory was also the first for first-year head coach Steve Thompson.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) led 29-16 at halftime and never looked back.

The Tigers (0-2), guided by first-year head coach and former Bemidji State basketball captain Christian Pekarek, chipped into the lead over the course of the second half, but came up short.

Gavin Luksik finished one rebound away from a double-double, as he closed out the night with 12 points and nine boards for the Jacks. Isaiah Biehn tied for the team-high with 12 points, and also accounted for four steals. Isaac Severts added 10 points.

KT Norwood paced all scorers with his 20 points for Tech.

Bemidji will be back on its home court next Thursday, Jan. 28, for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against St. Cloud Apollo.

Bemidji 60, St. Cloud Tech 43

BHS 29 31 -- 60

SCT 16 27 -- 43

BEMIDJI (1-1) -- Biehn 12, Luksik 12, Severts 10, Arel 9, Wilson 8, Williams 5, Bolte 2, LaValley 2.

ST. CLOUD TECH (0-2) -- Norwood 20, Yeager 7, Kaczor 5, Moua 5, Murray 3, Carpenter 2, Russell 1.