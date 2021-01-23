BISMARCK, N.D. -- For the first time in 14 years, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team is riding a three-game conference win streak.

The streak was in doubt Friday night at U-Mary, but the Beavers pulled out a 66-61 victory in Bismarck, N.D., to win their fourth overall game in a row.

The last time BSU won three straight conference games came Jan. 20-27, 2007. Even better, with Minnesota Duluth idle this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, Bemidji State now holds sole possession of first place in the NSIC North Division standings.

READ MORE: Beavers, seeing fruits of their labor, off to historic start

Although the game opened with a bang for the Beavers -- a 7-0 start in the opening 1 minute, 47 seconds -- things took a disastrous turn from then on out. BSU (4-1, 3-0 NSIC North) missed its final eight shots of the quarter, going scoreless as the Marauders (1-4, 1-2 NSIC North) racked up the final 13 points of the first quarter and another two to open the second quarter.

Bemidji State fell behind 19-10 before clawing back into things -- ultimately down just 31-27 at halftime. And, in the third quarter, the Beavers started asserting their own will to take over the game.

BSU outscored U-Mary 21-11 in the third, including an 8-0 run between Brooklyn Bachmann and Gabby DuBois that got them in front 38-35. The Marauders inched back ahead by two, but Trinity Myer and Sydney Zerr took a turn for an 8-0 burst to restore the lead at 46-40.

Bemidji State carried a 50-42 lead into the fourth quarter and nursed it through the finish. Taylor Vold and Zerr hit dagger 3-pointers down the stretch, keeping the lead safely from U-Mary’s grasp and bringing home the victory.

Bachmann finished with 15 points to lead the Beavers, while Zerr had 12. Rachael Heittola produced nine points and 10 rebounds, as well.

Lauren Rotunda tallied a game-high 17 points along with eight rebounds for the Marauder cause in the loss.

The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in Bismarck, N.D., to close the series. Another victory would give BSU its first four-game conference win streak since 1992.





Bemidji State 66, U-Mary 61

BSU 7 20 21 18 -- 66

U-M 13 18 11 19 -- 61

BEMIDJI STATE (4-1, 3-0 NSIC) -- Bachmann 15, Zerr 12, Heittola 9, Myer 9, Bray 8, DuBois 8, Vold 3, Rezabek 2, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 26-63 FGs, 4-11 FTs, 66.

U-MARY (1-4, 1-2 NSIC) -- Rotunda 17, Williams 14, Schneider 12, Gillette 9, Voit 6, Kottsick 3, Borot 0, Doll 0, Grove 0, Schweitzer 0. Totals: 23-55 FGs, 10-11 FTs, 61.