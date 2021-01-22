Maryland at Minnesota
1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
Both teams have played a tough schedule lately. This will be Minnesota’s first game against an unranked opponent since Dec. 20 against Saint Louis (who is now ranked!).
The Gophers have played the toughest strength of schedule since Christmas, .806, and are tied with Northwestern with seven games against AP Top 25 opponents.
Additional team and player notes
- The Terrapins have won four in a row against the Gophers, their second-longest active streak against a Big Ten foe (five straight against Northwestern). In the most recent meeting, Minnesota blew a 16-point halftime lead as No. 9 Maryland won, 74-73. It still is the Terrapins’ largest comeback win at half in the last 15 seasons and it is Minnesota’s largest blown-lead loss at half since Jan. 28, 2004 against Michigan State (also 16).
- Maryland is coming off a 24-point loss to Michigan, its worse loss since losing again to Michigan by 24 on Feb. 24, 2018. The Terrapins went 4-for-19 (.211) from beyond the arc against the Wolverines – they are 6-1 when shooting at least 36% from three compared to 2-6 otherwise.
- Minnesota is forcing 13.8 turnovers per game this season, third most in the Big Ten – the Gophers forced just 10.7 turnovers last season, second fewest in the conference (Northwestern, 10.6). Minnesota is averaging 16.3 points off turnovers, second best in the Big Ten behind Iowa (17.5).
- The Gophers went 0-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half of their most recent game against Michigan, and they have shot 23.5 percent from three in the first half in their last six games. That 3-point percentage since Dec. 28 is the second worst by a major conference team (Xavier, 14.3).
- Liam Robbins scored 22 points in the Gophers’ win over Michigan – they are now 5-0 when he has at least 15 points this season. Robbins is averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from the field in Minnesota’s 11 wins this season compared to 9.3/5.3/34.2 in the team’s four losses.
- Donta Scott is shooting 49% from beyond the arc this season, third highest in the Big Ten. It is the highest 3-point percentage by a Terrapin in the team’s first 15 games of a season since Rasheed Sulaimon (50.0) in 2015-16 (minimum 50 attempts).