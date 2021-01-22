BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team dropped a closely contested home opener at the BHS Gymnasium on Thursday night as Rocori edged the Lumberjacks 71-70 in a down-to-the-wire win.

The difference was also only one point at halftime when the Spartans (4-0) owned a 34-33 advantage.

With 2:09 to play in the game, Jackie Johnson splashed a 3-pointer to break a tie and propel BHS into a 66-63 lead.

Bemidji (1-2) clung to a 66-65 advantage with 30 seconds remaining when Jada Bierschbach nailed a trey from the top of the key to regain the lead for good at 68-66.

Jody Pemberton cut the deficit to 69-68 with 8.2 seconds left, before Bierschbach sank a pair of free throws to restore the three-point lead for the Spartans.

Beth Bolte made a putback on a missed free throw, but the final buzzer sounded shortly thereafter as the Lumberjacks came up one point short.

Emily Wade led BHS with 15 points with Johnson and Bolte adding 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Bierschbach led all scorers with 28 points. Ashley Libbesmeier also broke the 20-point barrier for Rocori with 22.

Bemidji will look to get back in the win column at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Rocori 71, Bemidji 70

ROC 34 37 -- 71

BHS 33 37 -- 70

Bemidji (1-2) -- Wade 15, Johnson 14, Bolte 12, Pemberton 8, Huberty 5, Milbrandt 5, Bieber 3, Hildenbrand 3, Peterson 3, Tatro 2.

Rocori (4-0) -- Bierschbach 28, Libbesmeier 22, Boos 7, Berg 5, Terres 5, Faber 4.