Every time Anthony Edwards drives to the rim, the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard feels as though he’s getting fouled.

The refs don’t agree, apparently.

Edwards is third on the team in isolation possessions with 11, per NBA.com, but has been fouled on just one of those. Of the Timberwolves who’ve played at least 100 minutes this season, Edwards is dead last in free-throw rate — shooting just 1.35 free throws per every 10 field goal attempts.

“I could get it going through the free-throw line, but I don’t get any foul calls,” Edwards said.

His thoughts line up with the eye test. There have been times when Edwards has settled for jump shots this season, but even when the 6-foot-5 freight train gets to the rim and seemingly finds contact, the officials’ whistles are swallowed.

You won’t see Edwards complain about a lack of calls during the game. That’s not his style.

“I just be surprised they don’t call it,” Edwards said. “But the stuff that they do call be crazy. I just live with it, keep playing.”

That’s the approach you like to see, particularly out of young players. Edwards may have the clout of being the reigning No. 1 overall draft pick, but he’s still a rookie. And, right or wrong, fair or foul, young players do often have to earn their stripes in the league. Established players receive the benefit of the whistle. Rookies do not.

Edwards has had difficulties finishing through the contact early this season. He is shooting just 52.5 percent on shots from the restricted area, fourth-worst among Wolves players.

“No matter what happens, you’ve just got to play through, good or bad,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “I told him, ‘Hey, just go up and dunk everything.’ He’s a very willing learner, too. In all his individual work and everything he does, we’re focused on that, because that’s something that young players, the finishing through contact and finishing when there’s bodies around you, is something you’ve got to get more used to in the NBA, coming from college, so he’s putting the work in, but really just playing through whatever comes your way.”

McLaughlin finding rhythm

Players on two-way contracts can be active for 50 of their team’s 72 regular season games this season. Knowing there could be stints like now, when Ricky Rubio is out while in health and safety protocols, Saunders said the team has had to be strategic with Jordan McLaughlin’s active games.

That’s why McLaughlin was inactive for a string of games while both Rubio and D’Angelo Russell were healthy to man the point guard position. But with Rubio out, McLaughlin, who shined late last season and whom Saunders has recognized as an NBA rotation-quality player, is back in action.

Monday’s loss to Atlanta marked McLaughlin’s first action in two weeks. He had four points and four assists in 19 minutes.

“I’m still trying to find myself a little bit,” McLaughlin said. “Just finding that rhythm in general. Shooting-wise, coming off screens, getting that timing down perfectly with everything is probably the biggest thing.”