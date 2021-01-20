HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the young season Tuesday night, entering into Hibbing and leaving town with a 62-52 victory.

“(We had) some early-season jitters still and sloppy play, but the girls stepped up and made plays when it mattered and held on at the end,” head coach Steve Schreiber said. “We're taking baby steps in the right direction and gaining valuable experience after losing 75% of our minutes from last year.”

The Lumberjacks (1-1) held tight to a 33-29 edge by halftime, and they protected it in the second half by outscoring the Bluejackets (1-2) by six in the second half.

Emily Wade paced BHS with 15 points, while Beth Bolte and Jackie Johnson joined her in double figures with 12 points apiece. Jody Pemberton added eight points, as well, further contributing to a balanced offensive showing from the visitors.

Bemidji will be home for the first time this season when it hosts Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Bemidji 62, Hibbing 52

BHS 33 29

HHS 29 23

BEMIDJI (1-1) -- Wade 15, Bolte 12, Johnson 12, Pemberton 8, Huberty 6, Tatro 6, Peterson 3.

HIBBING (1-2) -- Hawkinson 16, Aune 12, Clusiau 12, Williams 6, Perrich 4, Kivela 2.