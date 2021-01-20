BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team sure isn’t used to being on this side of a scoreboard like that.

The Lumberjacks opened up the new season with a thud, losing 76-55 to Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

“We have a lot of guys who are entering the lineup for the first time,” said first-year head coach Steve Thompson. “Credit to Sartell. They kind of out-physicaled us. They shot the ball really well. And there are a lot of things we need to get better at. We know that, and we talked about that. Luckily, there are 17 more opportunities to do it.”

The Sabres’ final tally of 76 points may even be deceiving. They had 44 at halftime and only cooled off once the victory was in hand.

More often than not, any shot they threw up was a back-breaker of a make, and even when they did miss, second-chance points were always on the table because Sartell-St. Stephen dominated the glass. The Sabres crashed hard and often turned 50/50 rebounds into theirs for the taking.

“We just weren’t getting it done on the 3-point line defensively, and we weren’t getting it done rebounding the ball,” Thompson said. “We need to get better at that. This was our first test, and they’re a quality opponent. We now know some of the areas we need to improve upon.”

Sartell-St. Stephen (2-0) used an early 8-0 run to build a 21-10 advantage, which they soon stretched out to 35-18 behind plenty of long-range accuracy. Just when Bemidji (0-1) cut into the deficit on a pinpoint Isaiah Biehn outlet pass to Gavin Luksik for a transition layup, making it a 37-26 game, the Sabres closed the first half on a 7-0 burst to get into the locker room ahead 44-26.

Again BHS had a bit of energy through Isaac Severts, who slammed home a fast-break dunk as part of a 6-0 run that got the game back within a dozen. But the Jacks never came any closer from then on out.

“You’ve got to make stops in order to go on runs,” Thompson said. “We didn’t have enough consecutive stops, whether they made a shot or we didn’t rebound the ball like we need to. In order to make a run when you’re behind, you’ve got to have stops. We just didn’t have enough of those tonight.”

The Sabres sprinted out as far as 25 points with six minutes to go. They ultimately settled for a 21-point victory, which stands as the second-worst regular season loss for Bemidji since 2015.

Gavin Luksik finished with 21 points alongside 10 from James Williams, but Sartell-St. Stephen’s Gus Gunderson and Mason Lund had 23 and 21, respectively, to nearly outscore BHS on their own.

Although it wasn’t the debut he envisioned, Thompson enjoyed the experience and is ready to get back to work.

“It was fun. I enjoyed it. I didn’t enjoy the outcome, obviously. But I like the daily work that goes into it, as well, so we’ll get back at it tomorrow and be more prepared for Friday night.”

The Jacks return to action at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at St. Cloud Tech.





Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Bemidji 55

SSS 44 32 -- 76

BHS 26 29 -- 55

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (2-0) -- Gunderson 23, Lund 21, Teplin 13, Clark 6, Nelson 6, Hinrichs 5, Hennen 2.

BEMIDJI (0-1) -- Luksik 21, Williams 10, Biehn 6, Severts 6, Arel 4, Wilson 4, LaValley 2, Branham 2.