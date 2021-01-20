Gadiva Hubbard scored 18 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Minnesota Gophers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-71 victory over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Hubbard hit two 3-pointers and made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minutes as the Gophers, who fell behind 20-10 after one quarter, rallied to take the lead late.

“‘Gadiva down the stretch was unbelievable for us,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said.

Sam Haiby made a 3-pointer to pull the Cornhuskers within 74-71 with 0.6 seconds remaining, and Minnesota’s Jasmine Powell made two free throws to ice the game away.

Powell scored 15 points, and Sara Scalia added 14 as Minnesota (3-7) improved to 2-6 in Big Ten play. Hubbard hit two free throws with 26.7 seconds remaining to put Minnesota up 73-68.

“When I hit my first 3 in the fourth, it was from that time I knew, ‘I’m feeling it.’ So, I just kept on going,” Hubbard said.

Nebraska led for much of the game but went cold in the fourth quarter, at one point missing 16 straight shots from the floor, and the Gophers used an 8-0 run to take a 67-64 lead. They outscored the Cornhuskers 17-10 in the final quarter.

“I just think we dug in and got stops,” Whalen said, “and it ended up being one of our best defensive quarters as a team, limiting them to 10 points.”

Powell tied the game 64-64 with a driving layup with five minutes left, and after two misses from the Cornhuskers, Hubbard hit a 3-pointer to cap the run.

Haiby scored a game-high 25 points, and Ashley Scoggin added 16 for Nebraska, which lost for the third time in five games to fall to 7-5 overall, 5-4 in conference play.

The Gophers are scheduled to play Monday at Penn State at 5 p.m.