De'Andre Hunter scored a season-high 25 points and Clint Capela recorded his fourth straight double-double to help the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-97 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18.

Hunter had to momentarily leave the game in the first quarter when he cut his right hand, but returned to go 8-for-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Capela scored 23 points, two shy of his season high, and had 15 rebounds, his second straight game with that many boards.

The Hawks, debuting their unique black uniforms with "MLK" on the front of the jerseys, ended a two-game losing streak. The Hawks entered the game having lost six of their last seven. Minnesota has lost two in a row and nine of its last 10.

Trae Young, who missed most of the third quarter with foul trouble, added 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Kevin Huerter added 17 points, eight assists and four steals and John Collins scored 15 points and blocked a career-high five shots.

Minnesota got 31 points, seven assists and four steals from D'Angelo Russell, who had six 3-pointers, and 15 points from Malik Beasley.

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns, , who is averaging 22.0 points and 12.5 rebounds, Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio, who are dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Hawks were without Cam Reddish, who missed his second straight game with a left knee contusion.

"It's just a weird thing because when a guy gets it, some people are mad or they're angry at the person," said Minnesota's Ed Davis. "But they could have been doing all the right things. You've got some people being irresponsible. It's just one of those things if someone gets it, just try to protect yourself and protect your family as much as possible. But, like I said, sometimes you just can't avoid it. It just happens."

The Hawks used a 12-0 run to take an 18-11 lead in the first quarter. Atlanta led 29-25 after one quarter, pushed the lead to 48-35 with 6:40 left and led 58-51 at halftime.

Minnesota scored the first seven points of the third quarter and tied the game at 58 on a basket by Naz Reid with 10:35 left in the stanza. But Collins responded with a 3-pointer to spark a 17-3 Atlanta run that gave the Hawks a 75-61 lead with 4:30 remaining. Atlanta took a 78-71 lead into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta led 93-78 with 5:59 left on a 3-pointer by Hunter. The Timberwolves twice cut the lead to six points before falling short.