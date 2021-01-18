BEMIDJI -- Sophomore center Rachael Heittola earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday, becoming the second Bemidji State women’s basketball player to do so this season.

Heittola grabbed the NSIC North Division award after averaging 20 points per game and shooting 71.4% from the field (15-for-21) in a weekend sweep over Minnesota State Moorhead. Heittola also had 26 points during Friday’s win while shooting 10-for-11.

Heittola and the Beavers defeated MSUM for the first time since 2011 on Friday, and on Saturday they doubled down for their first season sweep over the Dragons since 2004.

The weekly honor is the second of Heittola’s career, as she also won it during the final week of the 2019-20 regular season. She becomes the fourth player in program history to win the award multiple times.

Heittola joins senior guard Brooklyn Bachmann as BSU winners this season, and Bemidji State now has multiple winners in a single season for the first time since 2007-08 (Amy Lawson, twice, and Heidi Matzke). The Beavers have never had more than three winners in a season.

Sioux Falls senior Anna Goodhope was named NSIC South Player of the Week after averaging 18 points and seven rebounds in a sweep over Winona State.

The Beavers (3-1, 2-0 NSIC) will next face U-Mary on Friday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 23, in Bismarck, N.D. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s will tip off at 4 p.m.