MOORHEAD -- The Dragons lived up to their name Saturday afternoon, as Minnesota State Moorhead scorched the nets in an 83-61 home win over the Bemidji State men’s basketball team.

MSUM shot 13-for-21 from 3-point range for the game, including 10-for-15 in the first half, and finished at 61.9% percent to hand BSU (1-5, 0-4 NSIC North) its fifth straight double-digit loss.

Although the first 10 minutes went back and forth, the damage was done late in the first half. The Dragons (4-2, 4-0 NSIC North) went on a 20-1 run to bridge the first and second halves, turning an eight-point game into a 27-point drubbing.

Minnesota State Moorhead finished with 53 points in the first half, the fifth time in six games this year that the Beavers have allowed at least 45 points in a half.

MSUM led 53-31 at the break and never looked back. Bemidji State cut within 16 on a Mohamed Kone three, but that came with under five minutes to play and was followed by just three more Beaver points from then on out.

Cody Landwehr scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting despite the loss, while Derek Thompson had 19 points and Nick Wagner eight. But the Dragons had four players in double figures, including a team-high 17 from Jacob Beeninga off the bench.

BSU will hope to end its losing streak when U-Mary visits Bemidji Jan. 22-23. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s matinee for 3:30 p.m.





Minnesota State Moorhead 83, Bemidji State 61

BSU 31 30 -- 61

MSUM 53 30 -- 83

BEMIDJI STATE (1-5, 0-4 NSIC) -- Landwehr 25, Thompson 19, Wagner 8, Kone 3, Behrendt 2, Chase 2, Senske 2, Albrecht 0. Totals: 21-54 FGs, 14-19 FTs, 61.

MSUM (4-2, 4-0 NSIC) -- Beeninga 17, McGhee 16, Irsfeld 12, Baumgartner 11, Sevlie 9, Zimmer 6, Bergh 5, Myren 5, Kueth 2, Gastner 0, Sem 0. Totals: 27-52 FGs, 16-20 FTs, 83.