MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team got left behind in a hurry Friday night, finding itself down 20 within 15 minutes of an eventual 70-50 loss at Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Beavers had a 6-0 head start, but the Dragons scored the next 11 points and soon had another 17-0 burst to jump in front 36-14.

Cody Landwehr finally stopped the bleeding with a layup, but the damage had been done. Minnesota State Moorhead held a commanding 42-22 lead at the break, which they stretched to a 31-point game midway through the second half.

BSU chipped away to bring the game within 20 by night’s end, but Bemidji State didn’t have enough to erase the first-half harm.

Derek Thompson tallied 21 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, while Landwehr finished with 14 points. But shooting woes continued to plague BSU, as the team shot just 34% (15-for-44), including 3-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Three Dragons finished in double figures, led by Lorenzo McGhee’s 21.

With the loss, Bemidji State drops to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. MSUM improves to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the North Division.

The two teams will run it back for a 2 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Jan. 16, in Moorhead.





Minnesota State Moorhead 70, Bemidji State 50

BSU 22 28 -- 50

MSUM 42 28 -- 70

BEMIDJI STATE (1-4, 0-3 NSIC) -- Thompson 21, Landwehr 14, Senske 6, Kone 5, Behrendt 2, Chase 2, Albrecht 0, Kaufmanis 0, Wagner 0. Totals: 15-44 FGs, 17-23 FTs, 50.

MSUM (3-2, 3-0 NSIC) -- McGhee 21, Irsfeld 11, Baumgartner 10, Zimmer 9, Myren 8, Beeninga 5, Sevlie 5, Bergh 1, Kueth 0, Sem 0. Totals: 27-62 FGs, 9-14 FTs, 70.