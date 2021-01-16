BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team closed the gap late, but was unable to complete the comeback and fell 69-66 to Brainerd in the season opener Friday night.

The Warriors (1-0) led 32-29 at halftime and pulled away to a 15-point advantage when the scoreboard read 59-44 deep into the second half.

A 12-1 run put the Lumberjacks (0-1) back in the mix late in regulation. Bemidji narrowed the deficit to five points in the final minute, but they couldn’t make it a one-possession game until a bucket at the final buzzer brought the game to its final score.

Jackie Johnson led the way for the Jacks with 18 points. Emily Wade added 16 points and Beth Bolte chipped in 13.

Ally Brzezinski scored a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the second half, for Brainerd. Myah Nelson totaled 13 points.

Bemidji will continue its season-opening road trip at Hibbing on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Brainerd 69, Bemidji 66

BEM 29 37 -- 66

BRD 32 37 -- 69

BEMIDJI (0-1) -- Johnson 18, Wade 16, Bolte 13, Pemberton 8, Tatro 6, Huberty 3, Bieber 2.

BRAINERD (1-0) -- Brzezinski 25, Nelson 13, Smith 9, Stadum 7, K. Johnson 5, E. Tautges 3, Hoelz 2, Sheflo 2.