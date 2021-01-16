The Beavers dominated Minnesota State Moorhead at the BSU Gymnasium, winning 81-60 and establishing themselves as a legitimate contender in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The victory snapped Bemidji State’s 17-game losing streak against the Dragons and is their first win over MSUM since Dec. 2, 2011. The 21-point victory was also their best margin in the series since Jan. 20, 1996.

The Beavers (3-1, 1-0 NSIC North) got it done in the paint, outscoring Minnesota State Moorhead 42-10. Rachael Heittola played a major factor in that, as the sophomore center poured in 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting.

BSU set the tone early, jumping ahead 10-2 before Heittola hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter with a 25-11 lead in hand.

Heittola and Brooklyn Bachmann paired up for an 8-0 run in the second quarter, which stretched the game out to 36-15, before the Dragons made a slight push to keep things within 43-28 by halftime.

In the third quarter, though, Bemidji State put things out of reach. The Beavers scored nine of the first 10 points to keep MSUM behind 64-44 through three, and then they poured it on in the fourth quarter.

The difference hit 30 on a Claire Wolhowe three and hit its highest of 31 when Taylor Bray converted an and-one layup shortly after.

By game’s end, Heittola’s 26 points were enough to lead all scorers, while Trinity Myer added 18 and Bachmann 14. Bray added nine off the bench, as well.

Mariah McKeever led Minnesota State Moorhead with 18, and Paige Thompson scored another 14 as a reserve.

The Dragons will try for vengeance in the rematch at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 81, Minnesota State Moorhead 60

MSUM 11 17 16 16 -- 60

BSU 25 18 21 17 -- 81

MSUM (3-2, 2-1 NSIC) -- McKeever 18, Thompson 14, Jacobson 10, Boom 5, Motschenbacher 5, Tennyson 3, Brown 2, Hay 2, Thuringer 1, Herbranson 0, Liegel 0, Polomny 0, Steichen 0. Totals: 17-59 FGs, 18-24 FTs, 60.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-1, 1-0 NSIC) -- Heittola 26, Myer 18, Bachmann 14, Bray 9, Vold 4, DuBois 3, Rezabek 3, Wolhowe 3, Wenner 1, Bott 0, Flatness 0, Majewski 0, Pompa 0, Zerr 0. Totals 30-56 FGs, 14-21 FTs, 81.