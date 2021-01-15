0
News
Dec 5th 2008 - 12am
Farmington 2009 Proposed Budget
Basketball
Jan 16th 2021 - 1pm
WATCH: MSUM Men's Basketball vs Bemidji State
News
Oct 23rd 2018 - 11am
Retired Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor announces she is withdrawing from public life because of dementia
Wrestling
Jan 15th 2021 - 10pm
WRESTLING: Bemidji soars with 2 wins in marquee opener
Basketball
WATCH: MSUM Men's Basketball vs Bemidji State
Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
Written By:
Forum News Service
|
Jan 16th 2021 - 1pm.
×
Don't miss this one! MSUM plays Bemidji State Saturday Jan. 16.
Tip off is at 2 p.m.
