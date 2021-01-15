0
Basketball
LIVE: MSUM Men's Basketball vs Bemidji State
Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
Written By:
Forum News Service
|
Jan 15th 2021 - 5pm.
Don't miss this one tonight! MSUM plays Bemidji State Friday Jan. 15.
Tip off is at 6:00 p.m.
