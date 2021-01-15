Michigan at Minnesota
1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16.
Minnesota will face a ranked opponent for the seventh consecutive game, a feat that no D-I team has done in the regular season since St. John’s played eight straight back in the old Big East days.
This would be the Gophers’ eighth game against a ranked opponent this season, most in Division I. They have three wins against ranked opponents, tied with Michigan and Iowa for the most such wins in Division I since Christmas Day.
Additional team and player notes
- Over its last three games, Michigan has beaten No. 19 Northwestern by 19, No. 16 Minnesota by 25 and No. 9 Wisconsin by 23. The Wolverines are the first team to play three consecutive AP Top 25 teams and beat them all by at least 15 points since Memphis in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The last team to do it in the regular season was Kentucky in January 2003.
- Michigan has shot at least 50% from the field in five straight conference games, the longest streak by a Big Ten team in a season since Michigan State in 2003-04. The Wolverines are shooting 52.2% from the floor in conference play, second best by any major conference team (Florida State, 55.0%).
- Marcus Carr and Mike Smith lead the Big Ten in assists per game at 5.5 and 5.4, respectively. Carr would be the first Big Ten player to average at least 20 points and five assists since Evan Turner in 2009-10. Smith is one of three major conference players averaging at least five assists while shooting at least 50% from the field, joining Baylor’s Davion Mitchell and Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV.
- After shooting 55.7% from the field against seven non-conference opponents, Both Gach has shot just 28.6% from the field in Big Ten play. That difference (27.1) is the second largest in Division I (minimum 40 attempts each, non-conference percentage better) behind Central Michigan’s Caleb Huffman (27.8).
- Hunter Dickinson had 28 points on 80% shooting against Minnesota on Jan. 6, joining Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn as players to have a 25-point game on 80% shooting against the Gophers this season. Only Oregon State, New Orleans and North Carolina A&T have also allowed multiple players to have such a game against them in 2020-21.