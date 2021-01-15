1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16.

Minnesota will face a ranked opponent for the seventh consecutive game, a feat that no D-I team has done in the regular season since St. John’s played eight straight back in the old Big East days.

This would be the Gophers’ eighth game against a ranked opponent this season, most in Division I. They have three wins against ranked opponents, tied with Michigan and Iowa for the most such wins in Division I since Christmas Day.

Additional team and player notes