BEMIDJI -- Last weekend, Mike Boschee had a career first with the Bemidji State men’s basketball team. Just not a good one.

“I think it’s my first (game) that I’ve missed,” the BSU head coach said. “… Hopefully I don’t have to do that ever again.”

Boschee missed the Beavers’ home opener -- a 71-57 loss to No. 7 Northern State -- due to a non-COVID-related illness. Assistant Mike Iseman filled in as acting head coach while Boschee watched from home.

“It’s just one of those where I just couldn’t do it,” said Boschee, who’s in his ninth season at Bemidji State and 18th as a head coach. “I didn’t even watch the whole game. I tried to watch a little bit, but I just laid down. I was just trying to rest and trying to feel better. … You feel the stress of being at home and not being able to help, but I also wasn’t feeling very good. So it was a combination of both. It was tough.”

The changing of the guard was a late audible, for sure, but it wasn’t one that left BSU entirely out of sorts.

“It was a bit of a surprise not seeing Boschee there,” junior forward Cody Landwehr said. “But our assistant coaches are doing a really good job, and we’re all on the same level. Everyone knows what we’re supposed to be doing, even a week before a game. It wasn’t too much of a big change.”

Fortunately for Boschee, he was healthy enough to return for the rematch on Saturday. Unfortunately for Boschee, it was an ugly 100-63 loss.

“Northern State was a really good ball club,” Boschee said. “We didn’t play up to our capability, but Northern State showed how good they can be. There’s a reason they moved up to the No. 2 team in the country right now. They have talent at all positions.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t play up to our ability, but hopefully we can correct some things this weekend and be a much better team at Moorhead.”

The Beavers studied the film and will hope that they can fix enough to defeat Minnesota State Moorhead this weekend. Among those corrections, both Boschee and Landwehr emphasized getting the ball into the paint more often. Last weekend, the Wolves outscored Bemidji State 78-42 inside.

“We weren’t working inside-out, and we just weren’t moving the ball that well,” Landwehr said. “That’s something we’ve worked on a lot these last two days in practice. Hopefully that can improve this upcoming weekend.”

The road series opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and wraps up with a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, Jan. 16. The games will be the latest installments of BSU’s longest rivalry, which spans 186 games and dates back to 1928.

“I expect a good game,” Boschee said. “I expect a team that’s somewhat similar in style. They like to set a lot of ball screens, they have good inside-outside balance. It’s a team that kind of mirrors us in a lot of ways. We’ll have to be at our best to go on the road and get a victory over there in Moorhead. … I’m excited to play and see the progress that we’ve made this week.”

And while last weekend didn’t go according to plan, the Beavers are focused on getting the most out of a season that’s never been guaranteed.

“It definitely does hurt a little bit,” Landwehr said of the NSU series. “You don’t really have that many opportunities to go at it. You kind of just have to make the best of what you’ve got and hope for as many wins as you can get at this point.”