BEMIDJI -- Even family members aren’t allowed to attend Bemidji State women’s basketball games right now, but Coley Rezabek will still have a sister watching her in person this weekend.

She just won’t be rooting for her.

“We’ve talked about it since summer: She’s coaching her team, I’m playing for my team,” Rezabek said. “At the end of the day, we’re still sisters, and we still love each other. But on the court, we just give it to each other.”

Rezabek’s older sister, Bailey, joined the Minnesota State Moorhead coaching staff over the offseason and will be on the visiting bench at the BSU Gymnasium this weekend. That creates a unique chapter of their friendly sibling rivalry.

“We were on the phone last night, just trash talking each other and having fun with it,” said Coley, a junior forward for the Beavers. “… We’ve also played one-on-one games our whole lives against each other. We’ve beaten up on each other quite a bit.”

The two sisters played together for two seasons at Camdenton High School, near their hometown of Sunrise Beach, Mo. After Coley’s sophomore season, Bailey went off to Southwest Baptist (Mo.), where she was a two-year starter, an all-conference captain and landed just 64 points shy of 1,000 in her career.

Bailey then joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as a graduate assistant coach for one of the league’s blue bloods, which ensured a showdown against her little sister at Bemidji State.

“It’s definitely something we’ve been talking about since summer,” Coley said. “It’s just different now that she’s coaching and not actually playing. It’s kind of a different aspect. But it’s super fun.”

The Beavers (1-1) will have their work cut out for them. The Dragons (3-1, 2-0 NSIC North) are always a top-tier program in the Northern Sun, and BSU has the added challenge of practicing while navigating a COVID-19 delay that wiped out last weekend’s games.

“We did some shooting drills with the kids who could, and then we finally get to go contact,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We’ll have (Wednesday) and (Thursday) to really prepare for Moorhead. We’re definitely taking it in stride, trying to figure out how we can best plan and get our women ready.”

DeVille said she expects to have all of her players available this weekend. Their returns to practice have been staggered, but Bemidji State is hopeful that additional opportunity to watch film and study the opponent should compensate for lost time on the floor.

They’ll have their chance to prove it, starting with a 6 p.m. tipoff on Friday, Jan. 15, and again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Fans will not be permitted to attend due to the Minnesota State colleges’ coronavirus guidelines.

“They’re different than in the past,” DeVille said of MSUM. “They’ve always been so talented at the traditional high-low, really good at the sets they do run. They’re playing a little more fast-paced, a little more read and spread offense. … We are prepared for all kinds of different offenses from them.”

Of course, Coley Rezabek won’t be getting any helpful hints from her older sister this weekend. But she’s hoping to teach Bailey a thing or two herself.

“Obviously playing together is way different than having someone coach against you,” Coley said. “It’s going to be different at first. But after our little, ‘Hello, how you doing, good luck,’ I’ve just got to stay locked in until the end of the game.”