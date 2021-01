BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will have to wait even longer to return to the court, as Thursday's season opener was postponed.

The schedule change came Thursday morning due to a blizzard warning in the Alexandria area. The game will be made up at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The Lumberjacks instead will hope to kick off the new season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home inside the BHS Gymnasium.