Kyle Anderson connected on back-to-back 3-pointers during an eight-point run midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night that propelled the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The teams will meet in a rematch, also at Minnesota, on Friday.

Seeking to win for just the second time in their last nine games, the Timberwolves led for most of the first 41 minutes, going up by as many as eight points in the first quarter and 12 in the third.

Minnesota matched its largest lead at 92-80 on a Jarrett Culver dunk in the first minute of the fourth period before the Grizzlies rallied.

Memphis made two big pushes in its comeback. The first was a 14-point run featuring two Grayson Allen 3-pointers that put the visitors on top 94-92 with 9:02 to play.

Minnesota drew even one final time at 96-all on a Malik Beasley free throw with 7:37 remaining. But the Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton countered with a 10-footer and Anderson followed with his 3-pointers, opening an eight-point lead at the 5:53 mark.

The Timberwolves got no closer than five after that.

Jonas Valanciunas led the way with 24 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for Memphis, which won its third straight, including second in a row on its current three-game trip.

Allen finished with 20 points, Brandon Clarke added 19, Melton had 15, and Xavier Tillman netted 12 for the Grizzlies, whose reserves outscored their Minnesota counterparts 50-21.

Starting in place of injured Ja Morant, Tyus Jones also had a big hand in the win, contributing nine points and a team-high seven assists.

Hitting four of his team's nine 3-pointers, Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell added 25 points apiece, while Towns completed a double-double with a team-high 14 rebounds and Russell accumulated a game-high eight assists.

The Grizzlies outshot the Timberwolves 47.2 percent to 43.3 percent, hauled in 15 offensive rebounds and took 16 more field goal attempts. Minnesota enjoyed a 20-10 advantage in free-throw points.