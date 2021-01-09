BEMIDJI -- It didn’t seem to matter whenever the Bemidji State men’s basketball team made a run on Friday. No. 7 Northern State shrugged it off, made a couple shots and cooly kept the lead all night.

“Obviously the best teams in the country are used to those tough situations,” said BSU assistant Mike Iseman, filling in for head coach Mike Boschee, who missed the game due to a non-COVID-related illness. “They’re used to getting the best effort from each team every single night. And then they come out on top a lot of times -- that’s why they’re one of the best. But I was really proud of our guys.”

The Beavers challenged the Wolves for the majority of the game inside the BSU Gymnasium, but the comeback effort didn’t have a signature moment or a potent bite. Bemidji State would rightly argue that the 71-57 loss was closer than the final score indicated. But Northern probably didn’t feel it.

“Really, it was four, six, eight the whole way,” senior guard Nick Wagner said of the deficit. “Of course, we kind of knew what to expect coming in. Being a top-10 team, we knew they were going to play well. We knew they weren’t going to back down when we made a little run. But, at the same time, we definitely feel like we showed we can play with them.”

The Beavers sure tried their best to keep things close, but the Wolves looked natural in keeping them an arm’s length away.

After blitzing ahead to a 27-14 lead midway through the first half, NSU saw its lead shrink to four just three minutes later. Griffin Chase and Wagner teamed up for a 9-0 run, the latest being a Wagner jumper that brought the score within 27-23.

But then Northern State shut it down with the next five points, which carried them into a 37-29 edge by halftime.

The second half brought on some drama. Shortly after the Wolves stretched their lead to a dozen, their offense went ice cold and missed eight shots in a row. That afforded BSU a 6-0 run despite an off shooting night of their own, closing within 55-51, and still with 6 minutes, 30 seconds to go.

“Over and over again, (shots) went in and popped back out on us,” Iseman said. “I was really proud that we didn’t stop. It’s easy to stop playing defense, it’s easy to stop rebounding when shots aren’t going in, when we’re not doing things well offensively. But I was really proud of our guys. We stuck in there.”

But the Wolves were never keen on folding. NSU’s star duo of Mason Stark and Parker Fox paired to build the difference back out to 10, and then a desperation shots went awry on BSU to the finish.

“We missed a few open shots that we, of course, know shooters have to make,” Wagner said. “But they also played well and have a lot of weapons. They’re a tough team to guard and a tough team to score against.”

Mohamed Kone tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the charge for Bemidji State, while Wagner hit 11 points beside seven points and 10 rebounds from Derek Thompson. On the night, the Beavers shot just 33.9% from the field, their worst single-game percentage since December 2017.

Stark poured in 27, complemented by 17 and 11 from Fox, to led Northern State to victory.

“That’s obviously a tough number to beat anybody,” Wagner said of the shooting percentage. “Not only that, I think we probably had quite a few turnovers (19), too. That combined is obviously a bad recipe. Especially like a team like that. But even though we played that bad, we were still in it. We still feel like we can beat anybody.”

The same two teams will duel again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, back at the BSU Gymnasium.





No. 7 Northern State 71, Bemidji State 57

NSU 37 34 -- 71

BSU 29 28 -- 57

NORTHERN STATE (3-0) -- Stark 27, Fox 17, Belka 12, Chatman 6, Kallman 6, Dominovic 2, Bergan 1, Reede 0. Totals: 25-60 FGs, 14-19 FTs, 71.

BEMIDJI STATE (1-2) -- Kone 18, Wagner 11, Chase 8, Thompson 7, Albrecht 6, Landwehr 4, Behrendt 3, Kaufmanis 0. Totals: 21-62 FGs, 7-7 FTs, 57.