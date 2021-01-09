Ricky Rubio knows the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t been good this season. The veteran point guard will be the first to tell you. He said Minnesota doesn’t have an identity, and he doesn’t see much in the form of positives to take from the last six losses.

“I think everybody has got to do a better job,” Rubio said.

Starting, he said, with himself.

The 30-year-old Spaniard was brought back to Minnesota via a draft-night trade to bring leadership, stability and playmaking. All should have come in handy since star center Karl-Anthony Towns went down with his dislocated wrist.

Thus far, that hasn’t been the case. Rubio isn’t doing anything up to his standards at this point.

“I have to be better on playmaking, on scoring, on controlling the tempo of the game, bringing more energy on defense,” Rubio said. “When things are not going well, I look at myself. That’s all the things that I can do better. Of course, there’s a lot of things that we can discuss and talk (about), but when things are not going our way, there is two ways to go: We can split and go different ways and point at each other’s mistakes, or just look at yourself in the mirror and see what you can do better and remain as a team.”

Rubio’s numbers — standard and advanced — are significantly down through eight games.

Quite frankly, he doesn’t look comfortable. That might be a case of playing with a new team. Rubio didn’t have a traditional preseason to adapt, and instead is now doing so on the fly. Sometimes he’s been in the starting lineup, sometimes he’s coming off the bench. The rotations are changing constantly, making it difficult to develop any type of chemistry or rhythm.

“And as the season goes on, it’s hard to pick it up,” Rubio said.

But he said his comfort is coming. Rubio had four rebounds, three steals and two assists in nine minutes of fourth-quarter action in Minnesota’s blowout loss to Portland on Thursday. It’s tough to read too much into garbage time, and the minutes were coming against the Blazers’ end-of-bench players, but Rubio is such a feel player that him displaying any sense of flow is a positive.

“I felt better tonight,” Rubio said postgame. “Got a good stretch of minutes where I can really be myself. Everything will really come down to who I am, and I believe in my game.”

The Wolves do, too. Despite his struggles, Wolves coach Ryan Saunders continues to give Rubio meaningful minutes. The veteran point guard is still one of the Wolves’ best players, even if he’s not showing it at the moment.

Saunders said he needs to help get Rubio into spots where he can make decisions and make others around him better. It would help, Saunders said, if Minnesota could get a few more stops on the defensive end to allow Rubio to get out in transition — where he shines — more often.

“We can discuss if it’s the right play, the right system, whatever it is. But if we don’t play with effort, if we don’t commit 100 percent, even like (legendary Spurs coach Gregg) Popovich’s system won’t work,” Rubio said. “You gotta commit 100 percent.”

Everyone has to have an understanding of what’s happening and where they’re supposed to be. When there is no organization, and there hasn’t been much recently, it’s fair to point at the point guards, and Rubio knows it.

“I have to be better in bringing everybody in the same boat,” he said. “That’s why I was brought here, to be a leader in that area. Right now I’m lacking on that. And I’m trying to bring everybody in the same boat.”