Nearly two full years after her latest appearance on the court, the Bemidji State women’s basketball forward finally returned from an ACL injury -- healthy and more than ready to compete.

“It felt really good, honestly,” Vold said. “When I was able to step in the game and be out there, I didn’t really have any concerns or doubts or anything. It was a lot of fun.”

Vold tore her ACL in practice last winter -- her second tear in as many years -- and missed all of the 2019-20 season. But she’s been on the road to recovery before, so even though it was devastating, the injury wasn’t derailing.

“It was really a natural feeling compared to my freshman year, when I was dealing with kind of the same thing coming back from the first one,” said Vold, a redshirt sophomore. “This one was kind of just routine, essentially.”

She made it look so on the hardwood. Although Saturday’s season opener coupled with some noticeable nerves, Sunday’s return to the floor featured a much more poised, polished and potent Vold in the post.

Taylor Vold is checking in off the bench for her first game since March 2, 2019, which was 672 days ago. She missed all of last season with an ACL injury. She grabbed a rebound as soon as she came in. — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) January 2, 2021

“You could see the confidence come back to her quick,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “It’s a big game-changer for us to have that depth in that position for us. All the intangible things that she brings was huge for us.”

Vold played 22 minutes off the bench in the season opener, scoring two points while hauling in three rebounds. She shined on Sunday, though, logging 36 minutes and putting up 11 points along with a career-high eight boards.

“The first second I got in there, I knew what I was doing. But at the same time, it definitely took some getting used to,” she said. “When Sunday rolled around, it was that natural feeling, like, ‘I got this. I know what I’m doing. I’m ready for this.’”

The competition couldn’t have been closer, either. Saturday’s game against Minnesota State was a 63-62 loss, while Sunday’s rematch was a 82-76 win in overtime.

Understandably, Vold found it much more fun to be on the floor instead of the sidelines for a game like that.

“When you’re on the bench, you’re the one that’s got to hype everyone up,” she said. “You’ve got to pray that everything’s going to turn out like you want. But when you’re on the court, you’ve got to be locked in. You’ve got to be serious.

“I was going crazy last year when there was a close game. When I was in the game (last weekend), I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to find composure here to lock this game (down.)’ And then I can find that excitement at the end of the game.”

DeVille got precisely what she suspected out of Vold, as well.

“I definitely would rather have her on the bench and ready to pull at any time,” DeVille said. “She saw some big minutes that we expected. When she is healthy -- and that’s exactly what she showed -- she was a monster on the boards.”

Once again, Vold has to wait longer than she’d like to play in another game. The Beavers’ weekend series against Northern State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bemidji State program.

But BSU will be back soon enough. And so will Vold.

“Obviously it kind of punches you in the gut a little bit when (the injury) happens, like, ‘Gosh, dang it.’ Because you know how long you have to wait for it again,” she said. “It was one of those things for me where I was like, ‘I can do this.’ … The whole time, I never had a doubt in my mind.”