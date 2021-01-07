BEMIDJI -- It’s not often that a newcomer enters into a program and lands a starting job his first time in uniform. But it’s an opportunity Mohamed Kone takes seriously.

“I really take that as a blessing because not a lot of people get to start,” said Kone, a transfer from North Dakota State College of Science. “Once you start, you feel like you’re one of the leaders on the team. If you’re a starter, you’ve got to be able to set a role, (take on) a big role for the team and able to represent for everybody else.”

Kone proved up for the challenge in week one for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team. In his first weekend as a Beaver, the junior guard averaged a team-high 29.5 minutes for 7.5 points and a team-high 3.5 assists.

“He’s done really well on the court so far,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “I’ve told a number of guys that I feel like we have more than five starters right now. ‘Momo’ got the nod this time. I like some of the things that he can give us, some of the intangibles. He’s athletic, he works hard, he competes out there. We can certainly continue to help him grow as a player and as a person.”

The odds have been stacked against Kone and his four fellow newcomers this year. While entering into any new program presents its challenges, that’s especially true in a season marred by COVID-19 hurdles.

“It has been tough because obviously COVID, we haven’t (all) been able to really hang out with each other,” Kone said. “… It’s really at practice where we’re able to build that chemistry. That’s playing with each other, playing against each other, to really know how each other is.”

The chemistry on opening night, when the Beavers (1-1) topped Minnesota State 74-59 in a game that wasn’t that close. The Mavericks came back with a vengeance, however, winning 91-67 the next day.

And now things don’t get easier with No. 7 coming to town.

Northern State, the three-time defending regular season and conference tournament champion, makes its way to Bemidji with hopes of extending its reign over the league another year. The Beavers, meanwhile, haven’t played a top-10 opponent since 2016, and they haven’t won such a game since beating No. 5 Minnesota State in 2013.

“We’ve got to be fully bought in,” Kone said. “They’re easily going to be ready from the tip, from the start of the game. (We have to) come in with a good mindset, knowing that we can beat this team for a fact. Every team is beatable, no matter what their rankings are.”

“(We emphasized) making sure we play really well as a team, both offensively and defensively,” Boschee added. “We have to be a cohesive unit that works well together in all aspects of the game. Northern State will make you do that. If you don’t, obviously you’re not going to get the outcome that you desire.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Both games will take place at the BSU Gymnasium, but fans will not be permitted to attend.

Whether he starts again or comes off the bench, Kone is thankful to be playing basketball again. After such a long offseason, one of the newest Beavers is simply happy to be out there with his team.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to realize that you’ve got a chance to play basketball again,” Kone said. “It’s something that we can’t take for granted anymore. Once it was gone, it felt like forever. … It felt good to play basketball and compete at a high level.”