BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team’s series at Northern State this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols at BSU, officials from both schools announced Tuesday afternoon. The games, originally set for Friday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 9, will not be rescheduled.

The Beavers will follow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference guidelines, as well as the school’s COVID-19 testing and safety protocols, and “adhere to proper quarantine and isolation procedures as required by the Minnesota Department of Health,” said a BSU release.

Bemidji State opened its season by splitting a pair of games with Minnesota State last weekend, falling 63-62 Saturday before securing an 82-76 win Sunday. The Mavericks are scheduled to travel to Augustana this weekend, though that is contingent on the results of further testing.

Northern State, meanwhile, is seeking another opponent to play this weekend.

The Beavers are next scheduled to play Jan. 15-16 against Minnesota State Moorhead in Bemidji.