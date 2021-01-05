No. 16 Minnesota at No. 10 Michigan
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Minnesota defeated then-No. 25 Ohio State, 77-60, in Minneapolis on Sunday. It was the Golden Gophers' third win over an AP Poll Top-25 team this season (Iowa and Michigan State). That is tied with two border rivals, Iowa and Wisconsin, for the third most such wins this season. Only Gonzaga and Kansas have more (4 each).
Div. I, Most Wins Over Opponents Ranked in AP Poll - 2020-21
(With Current AP Poll Rank)
- No. 1 Gonzaga - 4
- No. 6 Kansas - 4
- No. 5 Iowa - 3
- No. 8 Wisconsin - 3
- No. 16 Minnesota - 3
Additional team and player notes
- Liam Robbins had a career-high 14 rebounds to go with 27 points and five blocks, four assists and two steals against Ohio State. Only five Division I players in the past 25 seasons have reached those numbers in a single game (none more than once), including one Gopher (Joel Przybilla, Jan. 12, 2000 vs. Iowa, 31 points, 18 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists, 3 steals).
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 10 points in 11 minutes off the bench against the Buckeyes, his most points in a Big Ten game and tying his most in any game (Boston College). Mashburn shot 4-for-5, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. In his three previous games, he made four field goals on 21 attempts, 1-for-9 from three.
- Minnesota is 3-18 against Michigan over the past 13 seasons (since 2008-09), but the Gophers did win the one meeting last season, 75-67 on Jan. 12, 2020 over then-No. 19 Michigan in Minneapolis. It was Minnesota's only win over a ranked Michigan team in its last 10 tries. These teams have met as ranked teams just once in the 2000s, then-No. 5 Michigan won at then-No. 9 Minnesota, 83-75, on Jan. 17, 2013.
- Michigan defeated Northwestern, 85-66, on Sunday, their ninth consecutive win to start the season. The Wolverines are one of six teams in Division I and the only Big Ten team who have played five or more games and remain undefeated. In the last 25 seasons, Michigan has started two seasons with win streaks of 10 or more games, 2012-13 (16) and 2018-19 (17).
- Freshman center Hunter Dickinson paced Michigan with 19 points in the win over Northwestern. Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 16.9 points per game, having averaged 19.5 points in Michigan's last four games. Dickinson is one of four freshmen in Division I leading their team outright in total points (152) and rebounds (73, 8.1 per game).