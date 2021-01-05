7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Minnesota defeated then-No. 25 Ohio State, 77-60, in Minneapolis on Sunday. It was the Golden Gophers' third win over an AP Poll Top-25 team this season (Iowa and Michigan State). That is tied with two border rivals, Iowa and Wisconsin, for the third most such wins this season. Only Gonzaga and Kansas have more (4 each).

Div. I, Most Wins Over Opponents Ranked in AP Poll - 2020-21

(With Current AP Poll Rank)

No. 1 Gonzaga - 4

No. 6 Kansas - 4

No. 5 Iowa - 3

No. 8 Wisconsin - 3

No. 16 Minnesota - 3

Additional team and player notes