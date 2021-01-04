BURNSVILLE -- For the first time in her career, Bemidji State women’s basketball senior Brooklyn Bachmann has landed Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week honors.

Bachmann was named the NSIC North Division’s Player of the Week on Monday following a strong opening weekend against Minnesota State. She averaged 17.5 points and a league-high 10.5 rebounds in a two-game split against the Mavericks.

In Sunday’s 82-76 overtime win, Bachmann put up 19 points and 12 boards for her third career double-double, which included a 12-for-12 performance from the free-throw line. She also averaged a league-high 38.0 minutes per game.

Last season, Rachael Heittola also earned NSIC Player of the Week honors in the final weekend of 2019-20, so Bachmann’s nod gives BSU back-to-back winners for the first time since Amy Lawson and Heidi Matzke did so in February 2008.

Wayne State senior Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week.