MANKATO -- For as good as Saturday’s 15-point win was for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, Sunday’s 91-67 loss at Minnesota State forced them to face the wrong end of a lopsided scoreboard.

The Beavers (1-1) fell into a big hole late in the first half as the Mavericks (1-1) reeled off an extended 34-12 run to close the frame. MSU caught fire, knocking down 13 of 18 field goals and five of eight from deep during the stretch.

The streak flipped a 16-12 BSU lead into a 46-28 deficit by halftime.

Minnesota State didn’t cool off after the break, going off for another 45 points in the final 20 minutes. Although the Bemidji State offense found its footing and put up 39, it was nowhere near enough to mount a comeback. The Beavers never came any closer than 16 points down in the second half.

Derek Thompson finished with 14 points to lead BSU, while Nick Wagner tallied nine. Redshirt freshman Dalton Albrecht finished with eight points and seven rebounds, as well.

Four Mavericks put up at least 14, including a 24-point, 11-rebound effort out of Quincy Anderson.

The Beavers will be home for the first time this season when they host Northern State on Jan. 8-9 at the BSU Gymnasium. Friday’s tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s rematch will kick off at 3:30 p.m.





Minnesota State 91, Bemidji State 67

BSU 28 39 -- 67

MSU 46 45 -- 91

BEMIDJI STATE (1-1) -- Thompson 14, Wagner 9, Albrecht 8, Behrendt 7, Kone 7, Landwehr 7, Kaufmanis 6, Olson 5, Senske 3, Casper 1, Chase 0, Olizia 0. Totals: 25-57 FGs, 13-20 FTs, 67.

MINNESOTA STATE (1-1) -- Anderson 24, Willingham 19, Holt 15, Thedford 14, Kramer 6, Williams 5, Wolfe 3, Baer 2, Stuttley 2, McDermott 1, Hart 0, Muller 0, Nixon 0. Totals 31-64 FGs, 19-27 FTs, 91.