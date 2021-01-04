“Our big thing is to have no doubt,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “There’s no one we need to fear. It’s not fluff. We have everyone back, dang near. … We’re a veteran team finally and pretty dang talented.”

The Beavers played like an experienced bunch at the BSU Gymnasium on Sunday, upending Minnesota State 82-76 in overtime for their first win of the season.

“I definitely think it’s a statement,” junior guard Trinity Myer said. “They’re No. 1 in the South, and we’re ranked lower on our side of the conference. It made a statement in saying, ‘Hey, we don’t back down.’”

In years past, a close game like this followed a similar script for Bemidji State: play as well as the opponent early on, feel some pressure in crunch time and ultimately give way late in the game. Not so on Sunday.

“You’ve got to win the close ones, and then that gives you confidence going forward,” DeVille said. “We’ve been there before, but many times in the last couple years, we’ve been a possession, a shot (short of winning). Against a great team, seeing a win instead of another ‘moral victory’ type of emotion, it’s huge for us.”

Myer made two free throws in the final minute of regulation to tie things up at 69-69. Two shots at the buzzer -- which both clanked off the rim -- became MSU’s best shot at victory because the Beavers seized the overtime upperhand.

Brooklyn Bachmann dished to Myer for a fast-break, go-ahead layup with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in overtime. The Mavericks tied it back up at 75-all, but BSU won it with free throws by going 7-for-10 at the charity stripe over the final 40.3 seconds.

“Defensively, we picked it up a notch,” Myer said. “That’s what really got us rolling from the second half into overtime, as well. I just loved how we played defensively today and yesterday.”

Turnovers were the only thing that could have stopped Bemidji State. They piled up and allowed Minnesota State to run wild for 30 points. The Beavers coughed it up 33 times, tied for the program’s most since committing 33 turnovers against Augustana in January 2012.

“You don’t win very many games with that,” DeVille said. “If we’re on the losing end, you say that is why right there. But we won, so that’s all we have to focus on. We might run for them (in practice), but we’ll focus on the grittiness of finishing the game with a W.”

Although MSU attempted 30 more shots than BSU due to the turnover margin, it didn’t seem to matter. Bemidji State grabbed a 16-13 lead after a quarter and held within 40-38 by halftime.

An early 13-1 second-half run catapulted the Beavers in front 51-43, only for the Mavericks to assume a 59-56 edge entering the fourth. But the BSU defense locked down and forced overtime by allowing just two points in the final four minutes of regulation.

said Myer, who drew three charges Sunday and five for the weekend. "You couldn't ask for anything more."

Bemidji State protected the ball late, going the final 7:28 without a turnover. That poise afforded them their first win over Minnesota State since 2012.

“I knew we could come back because we don’t give up,” Myer said. “We want it more than the other team always. We’re the underdog, so realistically, we had nothing to lose.”

Myer stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points on 7-for-8 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists. Bachmann went for 19 points and 12 rebounds while also shooting 12-for-12 at the free-throw line. Gabby DuBois (13 points) and Taylor Vold (11) hit double figures, as well.

Joey Batt’s 26 points for the Mavericks led all scorers.

The Beavers move to 1-1 and will begin the conference schedule next weekend against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.





Bemidji State 82, Minnesota State 76 (OT)

MSU 13 27 19 10 7 -- 76

BSU 16 22 18 13 13 -- 82

MINNESOTA STATE (1-1) -- Batt 26, Stuttley 13, Olson 7, Shumski 7, Nachazel 6, Tonsfeldt 6, Menster 5, Guidinger 4, Fuller 2, Fett 0, Polson 0. Totals: 28-78 FGs, 15-33 FTs, 76.

BEMIDJI STATE (1-1) -- Myer 23, Bachmann 19, DuBois 13, Vold 11, Bray 7, Rezabek 3, Heittola 2, Majewski 2, Zerr 2, Wenner 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 24-48 FGs, 31-43 FTs, 82.