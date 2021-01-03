MANKATO -- Derek Thompson put any theories of “offseason rust” to bed on Saturday.

Behind his career-high 33 points, plus a dozen rebounds, Thompson and the Bemidji State men’s basketball team blitzed Minnesota State in a 74-59 no-doubter to open the new season in Mankato.

Thompson tied BSU’s highest single-game scoring performance since Brock Lutes put up 43 in 2014. Thompson also set new career highs in field goal attempts (25) and makes (13) en route to his 10th career double-double.

The senior forward wasn’t alone in helping Bemidji State (1-0) to victory, though. Senior guard Nick Wagner poured in 18 of his own points, combining with Thompson for 51 of the team’s 74 points.

The Mavericks (0-1) led by as many as five in the first half, but Thompson caught the hot hand and helped BSU stay in control in the early goings. He scored 10 points during a four-minute stretch, which led into a 23-all tie, and then contributed the last two points of a 9-0 run that ended the first half.

Senior guard Griffin Chase and Wagner also chipped in during the three-minute spurt, which brought on a 41-35 lead by the break.

Thompson had 21 points by halftime, and he scored seven more during an early 13-2 run in the second half that led to a 62-42 advantage.

Minnesota State dented the lead in the final minute, but Bemidji State still walked out of opening night with a convincing, 15-point victory.

Thompson’s 33 points are five more than his previous career high of 28, which he hit twice in January 2020. After Wagner’s 18, junior guard Mohamed Kone chipped in eight points and junior forward Cody Landwehr seven.

Quincy Anderson put up a team-best 16 points for MSU.

The Beavers will go after Minnesota State again at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, in Mankato to close the nonconference series.





Bemidji State 74, Minnesota State 59

BSU 41 33 -- 74

MSU 35 24 -- 59

BEMIDJI STATE (1-0) -- Thompson 33, Wagner 18, Kone 8, Landwehr 7, Albrecht 4, Chase 2, Kaufmanis 2, Behrendt 0, Casper 0, Olson 0, Senske 0. Totals: 29-64 FGs, 10-15 FTs, 74.

MINNESOTA STATE (0-1) -- Anderson 16, Kramer 14, Holt 9, Thedford 7, McDermott 4, Willingham 3, Nixon 3, Williams 3, Hart 0, Muller 0, Wolfe 0. Totals: 25-61 FGs, 6-13 FTs, 59.