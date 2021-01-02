BEMIDJI -- A tally in the loss column won’t turn many heads, but the Bemidji State women’s basketball team is walking out of the season opener with optimism.

“Obviously you’d love to come away with the W. But a lot of good things happened,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “No moral victories, ever, but after the game, I’m definitely focused on positives and things we can adjust for tomorrow.”

Not all losses are created equal, and such was the case on Saturday in the Beavers’ 63-62 loss to Minnesota State at the BSU Gymnasium.

“(The takeaway) is definitely excitement,” sophomore Rachael Heittola said. “Just to know we’re that close with the No. 1-ranked team in the South, it really says a lot.”

The Mavericks (1-0) were the preseason pick to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division, but Bemidji State (0-1) showed no signs of backing down. The Beavers overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and came within a point of making a statement to the league in their first game since February.

“Sometimes we don’t enjoy the games because there’s so much pressure going into them,” DeVille said. “This was a heck of a lot of fun. … (We just need) a little more fight and to play a little better, obviously, because we want to play to win.”

Turnovers plagued BSU, however, and that was their ultimate undoing for an MSU team that feasted off 20 of them. Minnesota State’s full-court pressure forced hasty decisions and a scrambled offense, and 14 turnovers contributed to 19 Maverick points in the first half alone.

But there was good to be found, as well. Heittola reprised the dominance that landed her on the NSIC’s All-Freshman Team a year ago, and senior Brooklyn Bachmann took charge of the offense when she needed to. The duo kept the score respectable at 21-18 through a quarter and then 38-28 by halftime.

The locker room adjustments paid dividends, as the Beavers came out more poised and better suited to handle the pressure MSU threw their way. And soon enough, Bemidji State was dictating the game.

“We took Mankato out of their press, which is their bread and butter,” DeVille said. “We turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, and really in the type of way that we did against them last year: panicking, hot potato, get-rid-of-it type of passes that we just can’t do. The second half was a totally different story with our composure, and it got them out of their press because we were getting some really good looks.”

Sydney Zerr raced to the hoop for a fast-break layup midway through the third quarter, good for a 6-0 run that brought BSU within 41-37. They never got closer in the third, but Heittola made a go-ahead layup with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the fourth.

Minnesota State responded, but Bachmann drained a 3-pointer with 2:15 to play -- the Beavers’ only triple all day -- for a 58-57 edge.

But MSU played poised themselves, scoring the next six points and restoring a healthy cushion with 18.4 seconds remaining. Bachmann made two free throws, drew a charge and watched Trinity Myer make a layup with 1.9 seconds to go, but the comeback stopped there at 63-62.

It was a loss, yes, but one that showed potential.

“Just a couple things (need to improve), and it’s nothing big,” said Heittola, citing the turnovers and a 1-for-13 clip on threes. “We all did our jobs, we all did really well. We gave them a run for their money.”

Heittola finished with 20 points, while Bachmann had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting along with nine rebounds. Rylee Menster and Rachel Shumski led the Mavericks with 12 points apiece.

Free throws also played a big factor, as BSU shot 19-for-23 from the charity stripe while Minnesota State went 7-for-18.

“We need to take care of the basketball better, and I sure as heck hope we don’t shoot that poorly from behind the arc the whole year,” DeVille said. “We had some great looks -- the right shots at the right times -- but they’ll fall for us tomorrow hopefully.”

The teams will do it all over again at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, back at the BSU Gymnasium to wrap up the nonconference series.





Minnesota State 63, Bemidji State 62

MSU 21 17 11 14 -- 63

BSU 18 10 15 19 -- 62

MINNESOTA STATE (1-0) -- Menster 12, Shumski 12, Batt 10, Stuttley 9, Fett 8, Tonsfeldt 6, Polson 4, Fuller 2, Guidinger 0, Olson 0, Nachazel 0. Totals 27-69 FGs, 7-18 FTs, 63.

BEMIDJI STATE (0-1) -- Heittola 20, Bachmann 16, Myer 9, Bray 6, DuBois 4, Rezabek 3, Vold 2, Zerr 2, Wolhowe 0. Totals 21-50 FGs, 19-23 FTs, 62.