4:30 p.m, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

After holding Michigan State to 25.7% from the field earlier in the week, Minnesota allowed Wisconsin to shoot 50.8% on New Year’s Eve. The Gophers own shooting percentage was 47.6% against the Spartans and 31.3% against the Badgers.

Minnesota is shooting 45.3% in wins and 29.3% in losses this season. The only major conference team with a larger disparity in those splits is Kentucky (55.9 in one win, 39.0 in losses). The Gophers are the only Division I team with multiple losses shooting under 30% in those losses.

Additional team and player notes