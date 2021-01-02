No. 25 Ohio State at No. 21 Minnesota
4:30 p.m, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
After holding Michigan State to 25.7% from the field earlier in the week, Minnesota allowed Wisconsin to shoot 50.8% on New Year’s Eve. The Gophers own shooting percentage was 47.6% against the Spartans and 31.3% against the Badgers.
Minnesota is shooting 45.3% in wins and 29.3% in losses this season. The only major conference team with a larger disparity in those splits is Kentucky (55.9 in one win, 39.0 in losses). The Gophers are the only Division I team with multiple losses shooting under 30% in those losses.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota fell to Wisconsin, 71-59, in Madison on Thursday. The Gophers have not won a game when scoring less than 60 points since Jan. 3, 2019 (59-52 at Wisconsin). They have lost the last 14 such games.
- No. 25 Ohio State will be Minnesota’s fifth consecutive ranked Big Ten opponent. The last Division I team to open a conference season with five straight ranked opponents was Florida State in 2000-01 when it opened its ACC season with five straight against ranked opponents.
- Gabe Kalscheur made a season-high three 3-pointers against Wisconsin to lead four Gophers in double-figures with 15 points. Kalscheur has made 12 threes on 58 attempts, 20.7 percent, through 11 games this season. Through 11 games of 2019-20, Kalscheur had made 30 triples on 83 attempts, 36.1%.
- Marcus Carr scored 56 points over two games against Ohio State last season, both wins. Carr shot a combined 63.3% from the field, 54.5% from three, and led all scorers in each game.
- Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 90-54, at home on Wednesday, the Buckeyes’ largest win over a Big Ten opponent in the last 25 seasons. Ohio State held Nebraska to three assists, the fewest by a Big Ten team in any game since the start of last season.
- Duane Washington Jr. leads the Buckeyes in total scoring with 143 points, having scored in double figures in nine of 10 games. He has shot 44.0 percent from the field (11-for-25) in two Big Ten home games this season, both wins. He has shot 21.7% (5-for-32) in two Big Ten road games this season, both losses.