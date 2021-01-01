This season, the Minnesota Gophers go as Marcus Carr goes.

When the star guard scores 30-plus, like he already has three times this season and most recently in the team’s 102-95 win over Iowa, it means good things.

And when he’s held to 3-for-13 shooting for 10 points like he was against Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 31, Minnesota hasn’t been able to overcome it.

No. 21 Minnesota shot just 31.3 percent from the floor, including 19.4 percent in the first half, leading to a 71-59 defeat at the hands of No. 6 Wisconsin.

The Gophers trailed by as many as 26 before closing the gap in the waning minutes at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc.

“They did a good job on Marcus, but we got to be able to get the other guys going,” coach Richard Pitino said. “We can’t rely on (Carr) scoring 30 points a game. It’s got to be five guys playing together moving the ball and we got away from that with Michigan State and tonight.”

Carr’s 10 points were a season low and both of Minnesota’s losses have come in Carr’s lowest-scoring games. He scored 15 points in the 95-62 loss to Illinois.

But Carr wasn’t the only culprit. The offense struggled in all aspects. They hit a measly 7 of 31 3-point attempts and scored just 18 points in the paint.

“The ball just wasn’t going in the hole. Some shots we forced early in the shot clock but we had a lot of wide-open looks; they just weren’t falling,” Gabe Kalscheur said.

The loss reminded Pitino of that loss to Illinois, saying after the game they didn’t respond well to the physicality that both teams possessed. Minnesota scored a season-low 14 points in the paint in Champagne.

Pitino added that the team lost the ball movement that he praised in recent wins against Saint Louis and Iowa.

“Their resistance defensively backed us up and we tried to do it all ourselves,” Pitino said. “We just got to get back to work. If teams are going to pressure us like that and be physical with us, we have to move the ball.”

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2) missed their first eight shots of the game before Kalscheur converted a jumper.

Kalscheur was the lone offensive bright spot with 15 points and seven rebounds. Other than him, the rest of the team struggled to find a rhythm.

Minnesota’s trio of transfers in the starting lineup – Both Gach, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson – combined for five points in the first half.

The bench wasn’t much better. They combined for five points in the entire game, a Jamal Mashburn 3-pointer and an Eric Curry jumper. The unit shot 2 for 14.

Despite the poor shooting, Minnesota’s defense kept the game close through the first half. The Badgers (9-2, 3-1) led by just seven at the break as the Gophers blocked six shots and forced Wisconsin to shooting woes of its own.

But while the Gophers’ offensive struggles continued, the Badgers’ did not. Wisconsin shot 65 percent the rest of the way as its lead ballooned. And Minnesota’s effort fell as shots clank off the rim on the other end.

“It was sort of lackadaisical,” power forward Brandon Johnson said of the defense in the second half. “Until we got down to close to 20, that’s when everyone started to pick it up, but we shouldn’t have to wait for something like that to happen in order for us to play hard.”

Wisconsin’s Micah Potter led all scorers with 18 points. Lakeville natives Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl finished with seven and three points, respectively. Maple Grove alum Brad Davison had five.

The Gophers now hope to shake off this loss just like they did the loss to Illinois. They return home to play another ranked team in Ohio State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

“Move on and get better. That’s it,” Pitino said. “We’ll continue to stay confident in our approach, keep getting better and get ready for Sunday.”