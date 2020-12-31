BEMIDJI -- In its century of existence, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team has never started a season so late. But it’s better late than never for a BSU team chomping at the bit to get going.

“The toughest thing for me was (that) we were locked out of our gym for how long,” senior forward Derek Thompson said. “It was great to finally get back in when we were able to. All the restrictions, the guidelines that we had to follow (were tough). … It’s been a while since we’ve been able to play true basketball. Getting back into it feels really good.”

The Beavers open up their 99th campaign Saturday, Jan. 2, the latest season opener in program history. They’ve had to wait longer than ever to try to build on a winning season, the program’s first since 2013-14.

“It’s good to be back,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “I think all of us are excited to get back on the court and see what this season has in store. It’s going to be a little different. It’s going to be interesting to see what it looks like out on the court with nobody in the gym but a few staff people and the teams. But nonetheless, we’re excited to get going.”

While this season is sure to be a far cry from normal, that’s not a bad thing for a team that’s trying to establish itself as an annual force to be reckoned with. That means stats, milestones, and the like don’t matter. Winning does.

“I just need to be a leader,” said Thompson. “A thousand points doesn’t really mean anything. I just want to win playoff games and win a championship. That’s all I care about.”

Thompson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the final game of the 2019-20 season, just the second junior to do so in program history, but the feat came in a postseason loss at Minnesota State. A year before that, Bemidji State upset the Mavericks on the same court. As the new season begins with the same two teams, a little added familiarity won’t hurt BSU.

“It’s definitely familiar territory down there,” Thompson said. “We’ve been down there the last two, three years. They’re losing a couple of their best players, so that’ll be nice, but they definitely have some really good returners that we know, and that we have to take care of.”

This season has a lot of components that don’t normally factor into the equation, such as the possibility of being down a few starters due to COVID-19. A few nonconference games also help teams get tuned up before being thrown into the fire, but that’s not an option this year.

“Normally, this time of the year, we have a couple scrimmages or an exhibition, a couple nonconference games before we start conference play,” Boschee said. “But this year, we don’t have any of that. We probably only had a couple weeks of practices to get ready. … This year is going to be unique.”

Ready or not, the season begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and resumes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Both games will be in Mankato, and the teams will play twice in a row as part of the league’s effort to limit possible outbreaks across the conference. Fans will not be allowed at the games.

The games will be nonconference affairs, with the conference schedule kicking off next week. But that certainly doesn’t mean that this weekend counts for nothing.

“It feels like it’s been forever since we played a game of basketball,” Thompson said. “We’re looking forward to the weekend against Mankato, traveling down there for two games in a row. (Our) team’s looking pretty good, feeling pretty good. We’re, overall, just ready to get after it.”