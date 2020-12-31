BEMIDJI -- At the dawn of a new season, Trinity Myer called herself her biggest critic. Some may see that in a negative light, but Myer sees the potential in it.

“I’m a little harder than I probably should be at times, but I think at the end of the day, it only makes me want to be a better player, better person,” she said. “Some days, you’ve got to have the mindset like, ‘I want to be the best.’ That helps me get better as well as making other people better, too. So it only benefits us all.”

Myer, a junior guard on the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, dissected areas where she wants to improve this season. That list included her outside shooting, which has struggled at times, and getting to the rim, which has been one of the most dangerous elements of her game.

She wants to be great.

“I’m my biggest critic,” said Myer, an all-conference second team selection from a year ago. “I pick and choose the things I want to work on that day and just build on from that.”

Her talent -- and its potential -- were obvious during her first two years in a Beaver uniform. Her suffocating defense demanded playing time as a freshman, and her offensive repertoire developed mightily as a sophomore.

As a new season finally arrives, BSU needs Myer and those around her in that be-the-best mode.

“Fortunately, there are so many kids that have taken the next step emotionally and physically, put their time in,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “I’ve seen gains this year more than I have in most years, and that’s unique with the COVID year.”

Of course, the virus has wreaked havoc on most areas of everyday life, and that rings particularly true for a team that hasn’t played a game in 311 days. But that streak ends Saturday.

“We made it through, in a sense,” DeVille said. “We know that there could be a hiccup along the way. We know that every day we step out on the court could be our last. It just puts it in perspective and really makes it more special to say we’re doing this.”

First on the schedule is Minnesota State, voted in the preseason poll as the No. 1 team in the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Beavers get two cracks at the Mavericks this weekend.

“I feel like we’ve been drilling it for so long: Mankato, Mankato, Mankato,” Myer said. “That’s one of the plus sides of being able to play a team twice in a weekend. We’ve been preparing all week, and even a little bit the week before, just drilling the press. I’m super excited to be able to just compete.”

Bemidji State and MSU will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, from the BSU Gymnasium in a nonconference series. The NSIC altered the schedules so that teams play each other twice in one weekend in an effort to limit possible outbreaks across the league. Fans will not be allowed at the games.

The Mavericks will bring full-court pressure and try to speed up the Beavers into turnovers, an area where Myer has struggled in college. But, if she has it her way, not much is going to stop her this season.

“This year, you’ve got really nothing to lose,” Myer said. “It helps with our confidence even more. I know that each and every returner has come back better and stronger than we were last year. We know that we’re a totally different team than we were last year. (It’s about) being able to move on from our past and being able to start fresh. … We’ve just been itching to play basketball.”