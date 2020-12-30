Kentucky is 1-6.

Duke is 3-2, including a loss to a Michigan State team the Gophers just worked over a few days ago.

Those aren’t the types of starts the public is used to seeing from blue-blood programs. But it’s the nature of playing in the midst of a pandemic. Offseason work was limited. The ramp-up to the season was short. That didn’t bode well for programs that brought in a slew of fresh faces this season.

Programs like Duke, like Kentucky, like … Minnesota?

To be fair, the Gophers have experience — just not with one another, and not in the Big Ten. Both Gach, Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins — all starters in Tuesday’s blowout victory over Michigan State — are in their first seasons in maroon and gold after they transferred in this offseason and were granted immediate eligibility.

Robbins and Gach are juniors, and Johnson is a redshirt senior, so they all have had plenty of experience, and success, in college basketball. In that sense the Gophers are old.

“Well, we may be old, but we’re inexperienced playing with each other,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said.

Basketball is such a chemistry-driven game. How well you communicate with and understand your teammates on both ends of the floor play a major role in determining your individual and team success. It’s hard to incorporate new faces and their games in any season, much less this season.

That was evident at the start of the Gophers’ season. Marcus Carr had to play the hero for Minnesota to escape with a 3-point win over Loyola Marymount. North Dakota, which is now 1-8, stayed with the Gophers throughout an early-December game that Minnesota won by nine, and it took overtime for the Gophers to dispatch a Boston College team that is now 2-5.

Then there was the Illinois game, Minnesota’s conference opener in which the Gophers were dismantled by 27 points.

All of those performances suggested the Gophers just might not be very good. In reality, they just weren’t quite there yet.

But they are now. Consecutive wins over Big Ten powers Iowa and Michigan State show the 21st ranked Gophers (9-1) — heading into Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. game with the sixth-ranked Badgers (8-2) in Madison — have arrived.

“Hopefully fans are watching safely from home and appreciating this team, because they’re coming together. When you have the second-most new guys in the conference, that might take some time, but they’re very willing to listen and put in the work,” Pitino said. “I truly feel like, now it’s a long journey … (but) I feel like we’re in alignment. Everyone in the locker room is in alignment with the coaching staff. You don’t always get that. But we’ve got to stay the course there, keep believing in each other, keep believing what we’re doing.”

It’s hard to doubt that right now. Robbins and Johnson appear to have acclimated to the Big Ten level and are playing at similar levels to what they did back in their mid-major days. Robbins noted that, as much as anything, he just needed to knock the rust off. He and Johnson are two guys who have stepped up in support of Carr, their star guard.

Minnesota seems to have developed a strong chemistry on both ends of the floor. Getting that 10 games into a season may be a surprise, but the process likely was expedited by the fact that these Gophers genuinely like one another.

“Our chemistry has been outstanding. On the court, off the court, we all communicate, we all try to spend as much time as possible together. And, like, our bond just grows every game,” Johnson said. “I feel like I could see it on the court every time. Whoever is on the court, it’s 100 percent communication, effort, everything. It’s truly a great thing to see.”

As that chemistry continues to blossom, these Gophers, who entered the season with talent on paper, figure to only get better, which is saying something for a group that looks like a top-20 team in the nation.

“I do think we’re moving in a good direction, but it’s still a long, long season,” Pitino said. “We’ve still got to get better. The good part is, they’re very eager to learn and easy to coach.”