No. 21 Minnesota at No. 6 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Minnesota defeated No. 17 Michigan State, 81-56, on Monday after beating No. 4 Iowa on Christmas Day. It had been a decade since the Gophers last defeated teams ranked in the top 20 of the AP Poll in consecutive games. Wisconsin is currently ranked No. 6.
The Gophers have never had three straight games with a win over an AP Top-20 team.
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers held the Spartans to 25.7% shooting in the win on Monday (18-for-70). That is the lowest opponent shooting percentage for Minnesota in a Big Ten game (including Big Ten Tournament) in the past 25 seasons and the lowest in any game since Nov. 15, 2012 (Tennessee State, 23.7).
- Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Michigan State. Through 10 games with Minnesota, Robbins has 131 points, 68 boards and 26 blocks. The only other player in the last 25 seasons to equal all of those numbers in their first 10 career games with a Big Ten team was Greg Oden (OSU, 2006-07).
- Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 19 points and five assists against the Spartans. He has led Minnesota in points and assists seven times this season, tied for the most by any player in Division I (James Bishop, George Washington and Jalen Moore, Oakland).
- Minnesota has a slim lead in the all-time series with Wisconsin, 104-102 (Minnesota recognizes 98-98 due to vacated games). Since the 1996-97 season, the Gophers are 6-18 when facing an AP-ranked Wisconsin team.
- They have not met with both teams ranked in the AP Poll since Jan. 30, 1999 (Wisconsin won at home).
- Wisconsin fell to Maryland, 70-64, at home on Monday, snapping a 15-game home win streak. The Badgers have made at least seven 3-pointers in each of their last 23 games, the longest active streak in Division I.
- D’Mitrik Trice had 25 points against Maryland after scoring 29 in the Badgers’ previous game, an 85-76 win over Michigan State. He joins three other Wisconsin players who had 25+ points in back-to-back Big Ten games in the past 20 years (Ethan Happ, 2018 – 2 straight; Frank Kaminsky, 2015 – 2, Devin Harris, 2004 – 3).