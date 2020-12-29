BEMIDJI -- Fans will not be allowed to attend Bemidji State basketball games for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s sports guidance for higher education, “Spectators, including family and friends of participants, are not allowed. Only athletes, coaches, and other essential staff are authorized to be present in venues hosting these activities.”

The Beaver men’s and women’s hockey teams, currently the only other BSU programs in action, have been playing home games in an empty Sanford Center so far this winter.

Players and coaches will also be tested regularly throughout the season. According to the guidelines, “Athletes must be tested for COVID-19 three times per week even during weeks when there is no competition and there is only practice. At least one test must be by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Any coach or staff who is going to have regular interaction with the athletes must also follow these testing recommendations.”

The season kicks off Saturday, Jan. 2, for the basketball teams. The Bemidji State women open up at home against Minnesota State at 2 p.m., while the men will be in Mankato for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Both teams will face the Mavericks again at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at the same locations.

Games to be streamed, broadcasted

Although fans won’t be allowed inside the BSU Gymnasium, they can still get a taste of the action.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has debuted a new platform to livestream all the league’s games, called NSIC Network. Fans can visit nsicnetwork.com for the free broadcasts, or nsicnetwork.com/bsubeavers for Bemidji State-specific games.

On the airwaves, fans can tune into the Beaver Radio Network on the RP Broadcasting radio stations, as well as online at beaverradionetwork.com.

Pioneer sports reporter Micah Friez will also be on scene for game coverage and tweeting live updates at @micahfriez on Twitter.