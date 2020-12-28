The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered their worst performance in recent memory Sunday night, Dec. 27, playing 48 minutes of awful basketball in an embarrassingly non-competitive 36-point loss to the Lakers to Los Angeles.

The Wolves didn’t generate good looks or seem the slightest bit interested in defending. Quite frankly, they didn’t compete.

Those problems started at the very top of the food chain.

With star center Karl-Anthony Towns out with a dislocated wrist — an injury that will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis — much now falls on the shoulders of D’Angelo Russell. Not only more of the scoring load, but leadership, too.

And, in the first game sans Towns, when Minnesota needed its all-star guard to set the tone, Russell came up woefully short.

He was 2 for 7 shooting from the field, committed seven turnovers and barely broke a sweat on defense.

Sunday could not have been easy for Minnesota. On Saturday night, the Wolves improved to 2-0 with an impressive road win over a perennial playoff team in Utah. They were playing hard and together. Then, in the hours before the Lakers game, Towns’ injury was announced. Suddenly, the surging Wolves were without their best player.

That’s deflating.

“It happens. You go through things and have to fight through adversity,” Wolves guard Malik Beasley said. “The main thing is how you respond. Are we going to dwell on it or take this loss, continue to ride down that path? Or are we going to step us and accept the challenge on Tuesday (against the Clippers)?”

Russell’s play will go a long way toward answering that question. This isn’t meant to pin all of Sunday’s loss on Russell, or drag the point guard to no end. His shot-making played a massive role in Minnesota’s first two victories. His talent knows no bounds. There is a reason Gersson Rosas traded for Russell, and his max contract, in February.

He is a special player. Now he needs to show it.

Towns and Russell shared the floor for just one game last season after the trade, before a different wrist injury caused Towns to miss the final 12 games of the season. Minnesota went 4-8 in that span. Still, Russell said that previous experience doesn’t mean the Wolves are accustomed to playing sans their star center.

“We just kind of went out there and played last year. We didn’t have any continuity or any chemistry,” Russell said. “I think that’s still what we’re lacking. We’re lacking chemistry. So we’re figuring it out game by game and we’re going to have nights like this. This is about us staying within the system. When teams are going on runs or calls aren’t going our way, just trying to stay within the system and make the right play.”

That responsibility falls largely on the point guard. He has to calm the waters and make the correct decisions and plays to stem the tide and change the game — especially in Towns’ absence. He is tasked with building chemistry within lineups and keeping the team in-system.

After the game, Russell said he’s trying to figure out what must change — particularly for him — without Towns in the lineup.

“Just trying to figure out where and when to get guys involved and be more aggressive on my end,” Russell said. “But I think it’s just something we get better at with time. One game at a time, one practice at a time, one preparation at a time. I think that’s going to do us well.”

As will the team’s star guard stepping up to the plate when he is needed most. He didn’t Sunday, but that’s not to say he won’t moving forward. One game does not determine how this team will fare without Towns.

Russell will.