Michigan State at Minnesota
7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
Michigan State defeated Minnesota twice last season, by 18 points and 16 points. The Gophers have lost five straight games against the Spartans by more than 15 points. Only one Division I team has a longer active such streak against a current conference opponent (Chicago State vs. New Mexico State, 6).
Div. I, Active Streaks, Most Consecutive Losses by More than 15
Points Vs. Any Current Conference Opponent
Chicago State vs. New Mexico St. 6
Minnesota vs. Michigan State 5 Started 02/13/2018
San Jose State vs. Boise State 5
The Gophers have scored fewer than 60 points in their last five games against Michigan State, their longest such streak against any team since a five-game streak against Northwestern from 2004-07.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated No. 4 Iowa, 102-95 in overtime, at home on Christmas Day. Over the past 25 seasons, the Gophers are 55-0 when they score more than 90 points. That is the third-most such games played without a loss in Division I over that span (Marquette, 71-0 and Purdue, 56-0).
- The Gophers have won a game over an AP Top 5 team in consecutive seasons after defeating then-No. 3 Ohio State last year (Dec. 15, 2019) and No. 4 Iowa this year. Minnesota had not had wins over AP Top 5 teams in back-to-back seasons since 1988-89 (No. 5 Iowa and No.1 Illinois) and 1989-90 (No. 4 Illinois).
- Brandon Johnson scored 26 points against the Hawkeyes, tying a Minnesota single-game record with eight 3-pointers (tied with three others). Johnson’s eight threes were the most made by a player who shot 85.0% or better from behind the arc (8-for-9, 88.9%) in a Division I game this season.
- Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 30 points against Iowa, his second straight game with 30+ points. Carr is one of four Gophers in the past 25 seasons to have back-to-back 30-point games, along with Amir Coffey (February 2019, 2 straight), Vincent Grier (February 2005, 2) and Dusty Rychart (November 2000, 2).
- Michigan State fell to Wisconsin, 85-76, at home on Christmas Day, the Spartans’ second consecutive loss to open conference play. The last time the Spartans were 0-2 in the Big Ten was in 2006-07, and they have started 0-3 in the conference just once under head coach Tom Izzo (2001-02).
- Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points in the loss to Wisconsin. Hauser leads the Spartans with 14.0 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. The last player to lead MSU in scoring and rebounding in the same season was Draymond Green in 2011-12.