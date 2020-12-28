7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Michigan State defeated Minnesota twice last season, by 18 points and 16 points. The Gophers have lost five straight games against the Spartans by more than 15 points. Only one Division I team has a longer active such streak against a current conference opponent (Chicago State vs. New Mexico State, 6).

Div. I, Active Streaks, Most Consecutive Losses by More than 15

Points Vs. Any Current Conference Opponent

Chicago State vs. New Mexico St. 6

Minnesota vs. Michigan State 5 Started 02/13/2018

San Jose State vs. Boise State 5

The Gophers have scored fewer than 60 points in their last five games against Michigan State, their longest such streak against any team since a five-game streak against Northwestern from 2004-07.

Additional team and player notes