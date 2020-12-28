If Sunday night provided any indication for how the Timberwolves will play in Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence, Minnesota fans may want to cover their eyes.

The Wolves’ 127-91 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles was ugly with a capital “U.”

There are a number of built-in excuses for the poor performance: Minnesota was just grasping the news that its star player is out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. The Wolves were playing the second-half of a back-to-back, just 24 hours removed from a statement victory in Utah. The Lakers, even without Anthony Davis, who missed Sunday’s contest, are the defending NBA champions and are led by the best player in the world in LeBron James.

But none of that excuses the absolute no-show at Staples Center. The Wolves were already getting boat raced before the first timeout. Los Angeles led by 11 less than three minutes into the game. That lead ballooned to 20 later on in the first quarter.

Needless to say, it didn’t get much better from there. James finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists — he exited the game for the final time with 2 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the third quarter, with his team leading by 33.

Saturday’s win over Utah generated interest in a fan base that usually isn’t given much to get excited about. Not that one bad performance will wipe all of that away — this wasn’t a game anyone thought Minnesota would win — but it did present some cause for concern.

D’Angelo Russell is the man who will be expected to shoulder the offensive and leadership roles in Towns’ absence. He put forth perhaps his worst effort in a Wolves’ jersey, scoring just four points on 2-for-7 shooting to go with seven turnovers.

Anthony Edwards finally looked like a rookie, throwing up 20 shots — most of them of the ill-advised variety — and making just five. His shooting percentage closely aligned with that of his teammates. The Wolves shot 37 percent from the floor, including 17 percent from deep.

Most alarming was Minnesota’s lack of commitment to the defensive end. That was where the Wolves (2-1) won their first two games of the season, but Minnesota looked inexperienced, disjointed and disinterested on defense Sunday. The Lakers shot 56 percent from the field, largely on open looks.

