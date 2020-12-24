That’s to be expected for a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a bunch of new faces and the youngest roster in the NBA. Experience reigns early in seasons with condensed preseasons. Youth does not.

Perhaps that’s why Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas noted Wednesday, ahead of the season opener, that things could be “rough” early on for this team.

And they were. Minnesota struggled on both ends for much of the night at Target Center. But the Wolves walked out with a win. That’s what matters.

“It’s important, and it builds confidence,” Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders said. “I think that as we move forward there will be growing pains, but tonight we were able to fight through those and come out feeling good about ourselves.”

The way the Wolves won — trailing for 44 of 48 minutes, only to close strong and pull out the victory — does suggest this team may have a certain grit to it that past versions did not. Late in the game, Wolves associate head coach David Vanterpool pulled the team together and said, “It’s time to grow up. We’ve got to get this win.”

“We grew up,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It started off where it always needs to start off, on the defensive end. We got some stops and, offensively, we made the plays we needed to make to get some baskets and build the lead.”

It’s important a young team learns how to win, and how to close games.

“When the pressure is on, I think we’ve got a lot of players who can, like, really turn on and execute,” point guard Ricky Rubio said. “But don’t forget that it’s just one game. We have to be consistent, and it’s not a matter of just one game. We have 72, 71 more to go. We have a really good schedule to test ourselves where we’re at and where we want to be, and it’s going to be fun playing these games.”

Minnesota opens a three-game road trip Saturday, starting in Utah, that will feature contests against the Jazz, Clippers and Lakers — all Western Conference heavyweights. The Wolves will need to be better in those games if they want to compete.

There is no hiding from the fact that the Wolves did not play well Wednesday. That was clear as day. Detroit is expected to be an NBA cellar dweller, yet the Pistons went toe to toe with the Wolves.

“Of course winning feels good, but we have a long way (to go),” Rubio said. “First game of the season, a lot of people were rusty, me especially. But I think we did something that is hard to do when you’re not feeling good. … That’s really a good point from tonight, knowing that we can win games even if we don’t feel good.”

Now the key, Rubio noted, is to keep working. Because the goal is eventually to play well and win. It might take a while for the Wolves to fully gel and hit their stride.

“We have the talent. We put the work in. It’s a matter of time,” Rubio said. “It doesn’t click right away, but of course having these kind of stretches where we can really play solid basketball, make plays for each other. … We can be a really good team. But at the same time, we can really be a bad team. It’s a fine line where we want to be and how we want to be. That’s one of the (reasons why) I was brought here, to bring it all together and try to win games.”

For now, maybe that’s in an ugly fashion. At the end of the day, they all count the same.