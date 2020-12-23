Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen brought it up in calls with her Big Ten colleagues a month ago: Why are players like transfers Kayla Mershon not ruled immediately eligible during the coronavirus pandemic?

Then Minnesota had to play its season opener with seven players and another with eight, and they’ve come out of the gate slow in a 1-3 start. Whalen got her wish Tuesday when Mershon was ruled eligible, and the 6-foot-3 post player can debut against No. 19 Indiana at Williams Arena on Wednesday.

“I’m not blaming that on our start or our record, but I’m glad we are starting to do the right things,” Whalen said Tuesday. “It’s late. It should have been done months ago, but here we are.”

At 6-foot-3, Mershon will provide depth in the post behind starter Klarke Sconiers, beginning with a Hoosiers team picked to win the Big Ten.

Whalen found out the news when she was being tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, and broke the news to Mershon during a team meeting. Whalen set it up when asking Mershon about the Hoosiers’ leading scorer, post player Mackenzie Holmes.

Mershon gave some bullet points on Holmes’ game, and Whalen shouted: “Why do you need to know so much about her?”

“Because we are playing (Wednesday), and it’s the most important game of the year,” Merhson responded with a bit of hesitation.

“Yes!” Whalen said. “But you get to play tomorrow.” Teammates cheered; Mershon and Whalen hugged.

Whalen told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Mershon has been practicing and preparing like she has been playing games. For Nebraska, she averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 60 games, including 15 starts.

“She adds a lot of experience coming from a strong program in Nebraska,” Whalen said. “She is in her third year of college basketball and won a state championship here (with Minnetonka), so she knows what it takes and knows what it’s supposed to look like and feels like to win and be successful.”

The Gophers have lacked success this year, including what Whalen called a “head-spinning” 29-point loss to No. 15 Northwestern on Dec. 14. In the 10 days since then without a game, Whalen tried to turn the span into a training camp that went over offensive and defensive issues that surfaced. It also helped after their preseason was disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak and other injuries.

Whalen pointed to an abundance of turnovers and points allowed in the opening four games. She wants their 19.3 turnovers per game to be cut to at least 15 and then down to 12, and their 82 points allowed per game to be closer to 60.

They have a long way to go, but Whalen believes Mershon can play a part in getting them there.