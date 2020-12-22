Decorated as he was in a Lumberjack jersey, Jack McCormick’s greatest honor came in another uniform.

As Nazis waged war against the United States, McCormick enlisted to fight. He gave up life as he knew it -- and soon life altogether.

He wasn’t just a B-24 bomber pilot, though. Before his service in the United States Air Force, McCormick was one of the most successful Bemidji High School athletes of all-time. He stuffed his resume on the gridiron and hardwood, and he was an inaugural member of the BHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

Seven years after McCormick led the Lumberjacks to their most successful football and basketball seasons ever, the Bemidji Daily Pioneer reported grave news: “Word has been received here by Mrs. John McCormick from the war department that her son Lieut. Jack McCormick has been reported missing in action in the western European area since Feb. 16.”

That was the terrible truth of war: While victory was to be celebrated, victory required sacrifice.

John Francis “Jack” McCormick, a 1936 graduate of BHS, died serving his country on Feb. 16, 1943. A hero in every regard, McCormick gave his life for an Allied victory in World War II and was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

Tragically, his life ended at just 24 years old. But the accomplishments of his lifetime unquestionably cemented his legacy as the Purple Lumberjack.

‘The Bemidji steamroller’

When training camp began for the 1935 football season, Bemidji was not yet the perennial force that the program grew into during the 1950s and 60s. BHS was coming off a respectable 4-3 season a year before but had gone 2-4-1 in 1933 behind three shutout losses and another 0-0 tie.

But the 1935 squad, captained by fullback Jack McCormick, was built different.

The Lumberjacks beat Coleraine 7-2 in the season opener, and then they blanked East Grand Forks and Hibbing by matching 13-0 scores in Weeks 2 and 3.

The offense then came alive in a Week 4, a 54-7 drubbing of Grand Rapids. And the hot streak continued a week later in Hibbing, when McCormick rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another and snagged an interception to spearhead a 47-0 win.

The Daily Pioneer had affectionately named the team “The Bemidji steamroller” by then, as BHS was off to a 5-0 start for just the third time in the program’s 28-year history.

“The Bemidji team started slowly, winning its first three games by comparatively small scores,” the Daily Pioneer read. “After the slow start the team swept into midseason form and humbled by topheavy scores two teams that had been previously listed among the best in the state.”

The Lumberjacks cruised to victory in their final two games, defeating Thief River Falls 23-0 and Staples 19-0 -- tying a then-program record of five shutouts on the year (a record that stood until 1984). For the entire season, the BHS defense allowed nine points.

Bemidji finished 7-0 for the first time ever, the season only over because playoffs didn’t come around until 1971. The squad completed one of now 13 undefeated seasons in school history and is one of nine teams with a final record of 7-0 or better.

McCormick didn’t have long to rest on his laurels, however. Less than a week later, basketball season was in full swing.

History on the hardwood

The Lumberjacks had placed third at the 1935 state tournament, and on the heels of its most successful season, BHS had reason for hope as the new year commenced.

“As followers of the athletics at the high school turn their attention from the football team, which under Coach Hjalmer Erickson has had an undefeated season,” the Daily Pioneer previewed, “they wonder what will be the 1935-36 success of the cage squad that returns practically intact from the campaign that last year took it to third place in the state high school league.”

Bemidji returned seven of its eight players to the 1935-36 roster, including a senior guard named Jack McCormick.

McCormick wasn’t a big scorer on the hardwood, but instead was a defensive showstopper who helped the Lumberjacks to a 13-4 regular season. BHS then defeated Walker (35-24), Park Rapids (49-10) and Cass Lake (24-22) to win the District 29 championship, securing a spot in the four-team Region 8 Tournament. Suddenly, a state berth was two wins away.

“Much stiffer competition is indicated in the regional tournament this year and Bemidji will have to play a high type of basketball if it hopes to win the state tournament trip this year,” the Daily Pioneer warned.

The Lumberjacks had no problems reclaiming the throne. BHS thumped Greenbush 61-13 in the semifinals, setting up a championship showdown with Ada, the District 30 victors with a glimmering 19-2 record.

And it wasn’t even close.

Over 1,100 fans in attendance witnessed a dominant 33-10 Bemidji victory, and the Lumberjacks were marching back to state.

BHS returned to the Minneapolis Auditorium as one of the favorites to win it all. They matched with Albert Lea in the first round, winning 36-32. In the semifinals, Bemidji prevailed 34-23 over Red Wing. And so Wadena was all that stood in the way of Lumberjack immortality.

“Bemidji defeated Wadena 30 to 17 on the Bemidji high school floor the night of January 24, 1936,” the Daily Pioneer read. “If Bemidji can do it again the night of March 21, 1936, if only by one point, the Bemidji high school basketball team will be the Minnesota state champion for the first time in history.”

At least 8,000 fans witnessed the prophecy fulfilled.

The Lumberjacks dominated 26-20, winning Bemidji High School’s first-ever state championship and inspiring their hometown into a wave of blue and white pride.

“Bemidji rejoiced Saturday night and is still rejoicing over the splendid victories turned in by the Bemidji squad,” the Daily Pioneer scribed, “not only because the Bemidji team boasts a group of real basketball players who deserve to win the honors accorded them, but because the squad is made up of as swell a bunch of young men as any city ever boasted.”

Alongside McCormick, the roster consisted of Wyman Slosson, Stan Molander, Dick Olson, Bill Bruggeman, Bob Bush and all-state selections Norman Galloway and Vic Johnson.

The team returned home as champions. And so, in his senior year at BHS, McCormick and his Lumberjacks had made history in both football and basketball. Yet his most important contributions were still to come.

College and the war

Jack McCormick left Bemidji High School in 1936 and continued his playing days at the next level. He suited up for the Golden Gophers at the University of Minnesota and later his hometown Beavers at Bemidji State Teachers College.

He was inducted into the BSU Hall of Fame as an inaugural member in 1978 after earning all-conference honors in both basketball and football and helping three hoops teams to the NAIA national tournament.

However, when the sobering World War II sirens began to blare across the United States, McCormick sacrificed his dream for a college degree. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he traveled to England and was trained as a B-24 bomber in the 67th Bomber Squadron and 44th Bombardment Group.

Jack McCormick was no longer a fullback or a guard. He was a soldier.

The war swept up nearly every headline in the papers those days. The latest news from the African frontlines, about Adolf Hitler’s Nazis and about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s troops captured nearly every ounce of attention the country had to spare.

Sports were a small respite, but even many of those teams lost men who instead enlisted to fight a real fight.

On Feb. 16, 1943, at 1010 hours, 2nd Lt. John Francis McCormick was killed in action on a bombing mission.

While co-piloting his B-24, named “Miss Marcia Anne,” another aircraft struck McCormick’s after a malfunction over the English Channel. Both planes burst into flames and plunged into the water. Another member of the squadron later journaled this tragic line about J.B. Long, McCormick’s co-pilot: “The man never had a chance.”

McCormick was one of the first Americans to receive an Air Medal, awarded for single acts of heroism while participating in aerial flight. He also earned a Purple Heart, awarded to those wounded or killed while serving their country.

McCormick’s body was never recovered, but he has a gravesite in Bemidji and a memorial marker at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Two years later, the Second World War was over. And, much like the legacy he had built Bemidji, McCormick’s side was victorious.