MINNEAPOLIS — As the living hell that was 2020 mercifully comes to a close this week — seriously, New Year’s Eve cannot get here soon enough — the barren wasteland that is Minnesota sports will remain long after the calendar turns.

There isn’t much for local sports fans to feel inspired about at the moment. Just look at the professional sports teams in the Twin Cities market.

The Vikings wrap up what can only be described as lost season on Sunday, Jan. 3. Since most fans want them to lose at this point to improve their draft position, we can expect them to win their finale against the Lions in Detroit.

The Timberwolves got off to a hot, 2-0 start only to lose All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns for the foreseeable future. Let’s just say the first game without him, Monday’s 36-point loss to the Lakers, didn’t inspire much confidence.

The Wild are in the midst of a rebuild they won’t call a rebuild. While the likes of young forwards Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov are sure to bring some excitement, this is far from a Stanley Cup contender.

Luckily, there’s a 21-year-old college student in Dinkytown who is here to make everything better, one step-back jump shot at a time.

His name is Marcus Carr, and he’s a legitimate star.

While the Gophers men’s basketball team has been more or less an afterthought in nearly a decade under coach Richard Pitino — a couple of trips to the NCAA Tournament doesn’t exactly move the needle — that isn’t the case this season as the No. 21 Gophers are 9-1 and looking like they deserve to be among the best teams in the nation.

That starts and stops with Carr, a transfer from Pittsburgh, and now the catalyst of a starting lineup ripe with other transfers.

There’s also center Liam Robbins from Drake, forward Both Gach from Utah and forward Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.

All are contributing in their own ways, with Carr serving as the straw that stirs the drink. He currently ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring, averaging 24.0 points per game, shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from three-point range.

That scoring prowess is something his teammates have been privy to long before Carr ever played in an official game for the Gophers.

He had to sit out a full season upon his arrival, per NCAA transfer rules, and during that time served on the scout team, impersonating some of the top players in the Big Ten in practice. He since has emerged as a top player in the Big Ten himself, not to mention a top player in all of college basketball.

There were flashes of brilliance from Carr last season, most notably when popped off for a career-high 35 points in an upset win over No. 3 Ohio State. That said, Carr lacked consistency on a night-to-night basis and his shot selection often left something to be desired.

Neither of those things has been an issue this season. He reintroduced himself to the fan base by tying his career-high of 35 points in a season-opening win over Green Bay. He added to his resume less than a week later, nailing a game-winner against Loyola Marymount, his step-back jumper reminiscent to that of Kemba Walker at UConn.

The question: Could he do this against top-tier competition? The answer: Absolutely.

While he struggled mightily as the Gophers lost their Big Ten opener at No. 13 Illinois on Dec. 15, the U’s only loss of the season, Carr immediately bounced back in a big way. He scored 32 points in a win over Saint Louis, then 30 points in last Friday’s comeback win over No. 4 Iowa. In that game, Carr hit a clutch shot to force overtime.

In a rather quiet game on Monday night, at least by his standards, Carr dropped 19 points in a dominant win over No. 17 Michigan State. He likely would have scored more if that game wasn’t all but over by halftime.

Now, the Gophers ready themselves for a huge game at No. 6 Wisconsin on New Year’s Eve. That should be appointment viewing for local sports fans, and not solely because of the border battle.

Truthfully, any time Carr steps on the court for the Gophers, even the most casual fan should tune in. He declared for the NBA Draft after last season before ultimately withdrawing his name so he could return to school for another season of college ball.

It’s safe to say the redshirt junior from Toronto won’t be doing that again after this season.