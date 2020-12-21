The Gophers men’s basketball team had an opportunity to cleanse its palate after a Big Ten-opening blowout loss to Illinois with a win over quality nonconference opponent Sunday.

The slight underdog Gophers took it, leading throughout the second half to beat St. Louis 90-82 at Williams Arena. This will help the U separate from a 27-point loss Tuesday as they head into 19 consecutive games in arguably the toughest league in college basketball.

St. Louis (6-1) was a two-point favorite and considered a candidate to make the Associated Press Top 25 after a win over N.C. State on Thursday. The Atlantic 10 Conference contender also has a win over LSU on its résumé.

But Minnesota (7-1) used strong shooting and another big night from Marcus Carr to inject positivity before a game against No. 3 Iowa on Christmas Day.

Carr finished with a game-high 32 points, including 13 of 17 from the fere-throw line, and added seven assists.

The Gophers came into Sunday’s game as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten (28.5 percent). They shot 40 percent from deep (10 of 25), while St. Louis made only two.

This shooting disparity was necessary because a season-long theme of poor rebounding continued to hurt Minnesota. The Gophers didn’t get their first second-chance bucket until there were six minutes left in the game.

The Gophers had a quick 8-0 run early in the second half, which helped stake a 54-44 lead that created breathing room they wouldn’t relinquish. A 10-2 run to make it 75-60 aided it even more.

The Gophers held a slim 42-40 lead in a back-and-fourth first half. Carr’s first half-high 14 points all came in the first seven minutes when Minnesota took its biggest lead of the half at 17-10.

Carr’s hot start frustrated for the Billikens. When Carr created a sliver of separation for a fadeaway, a St. Louis defender tossed up his hands in frustration over the difficult defensive assignment.

There were mini runs throughout the opening 20 minutes. Minnesota had a 7-0 run to take a 40-34 lead, but St. Louis had a 6-0 spurt in the last minute-plus before Liam Robbins’ pair of free throws gave Minnesota the slight edge at the break.

It wouldn’t get closer than that in the second half.