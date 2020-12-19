St. Louis at Minnesota
Sunday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois was mostly a night to forget for the Golden Gophers as they struggled badly from the field. Minnesota shot just .275 (19 of 69) from the field in its 92-65 loss.
The Gophers were 20-for-32 from the free-throw line, their fourth game this season with at least 30 free-throw attempts, more than any other Division I team.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota's loss was the first time it has lost a conference opener since a one-point overtime loss to Michigan State in December 2016.
- Marcus Carr was just 3-for-13 (.231) from the field but finished with 16 points by going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. It was his fifth career game with at least 10 FTA, all coming since the start of last season. In that timespan, all other Golden Gophers have six such games (D. Oturu – 4, A. Demir – 1, L. Robbins – 1).
- These teams last met in 2003, when the Gophers travelled to St. Louis and got a 62-52 win. The teams have met four other times, splitting games in 1946 and 1947, and meeting in the postseason in back-to-back years – St. Louis won in the first round of the 1995 NCAA Tournament, and Minnesota won in the first round of the 1996 NIT (both appearances were later vacated by the Gophers).
- The Billikens shot just 58% from the free-throw line last season, the worst mark in Division I. They’ve connected on 74.8% of their free throws this season – that 16.8% increase is the second largest in Division I behind Vanderbilt (+18.0).
- Javonte Perkins has been Saint Louis’ best player this season, averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 56.6% from the field. He’s shot even better from three-point range (58.3%), the fourth-highest mark in Division I (minimum 20 3PA).